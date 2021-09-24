I hate the name my step-son’s given his baby, it’s so pretentious it makes me cringe and I refuse to say it out loud

A WOMAN has asked the internet for advice on talking to her step-son about his baby’s name that she can’t stand.

The woman anonymously posted her question to mumsnet, where hundreds of people have offered the grandma advice.

In the post, the woman claims her step-son has chosen a ‘pretentious name’ for her grandson which she just can’t get on board with.

She writes: “I know it’s their choice but neither me nor my husband can bring ourselves to say it in a sentence.

“Every time we talk about him we say, ‘the baby’ or the ‘little one’.”

She continues to write that they have been diplomatic in their approach, but refuse to call him his name when he speaks.

She adds: “(We’ve) said things like ‘oh that’s unusual’ but they have started to notice we don’t use his name in conversation and it’s becoming tense.

“Any advice on how to move forward?”

While it’s not uncommon for families to disagree on baby names, many people commented that it wasn’t her place to tell them to alter it. She then revealed the name of her step-son.

Later comments reveal that Stormy-Water is the baby’s name and Cloud is his middle name.

Many people suggested to her that she could reduce the name and not risk their relationship.

One user shared their own experience: “My dad’s wife told me she hated each of my children’s names when we told her (not sure why I carried on telling her after the first tbh). They all have ‘normal’ names. Guess who doesn’t seen their grandchildren now.”

Another said: “Yeah that’s a ridiculous name. WTF are people on. Can you shorten it to Storm? It’s still naff but at least it’s a bit better.”

A third user commented: “It’s his name and it always will be so you need to hold your nose and get on with it. Sorry though.”

