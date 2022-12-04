I found Christmas presents my husband bought me – I opened them & hate every single one, it’s just expensive tat

CHRISTMAS has been described as the season of joy and giving.

Even if you don’t like what you get, you can smile and show gratitude anyway.

Her husband's gifts for her were not enough to impress her mother.

A woman discovered the Christmas gifts her husband had bought for her, and she decided to take a look.

Her decision was not wise as she found out she didn’t like every item in the box.

Take it to MumsnetThe woman sought advice from a counselor on how she should confess that she had looked at the presents and what to do to let her husband know she didn’t like the expensive tat he gave her.

Her husband was taking her daughter to work and she was trying to get some time for herself when she came across the box in her local shop.

She said that she realized it was one of my Xmas presents and decided to still open it even though no one else was there. The website isn’t designer or majorly expensive, but not cheap either.

“The box has nothing that I love at all. The site sells different brands (think retro) and I’ve never heard of a few of them in the box. Some brands are not suitable for me (think cosmetic allergies).

This is what I mean by literally feeling disgusted with all of it. He has spent I would say at least £150 on a load of expensive tat. I wouldn’t wear or use any of it.”

She wrote her mum that her partner tries to do it right, but she added: “I’m also feeling a bit down that he really hasn’t got a clue – and probably never will.”

Mumsnet users were not shy to post their comments and offer advice.

Many people claimed that she was ungrateful and that she should smile and accept the gifts, and not open the boxes.

One wrote: “He’s been THAT organised? He has looked ahead and got you things before they go out of stock and ordered in plenty of time to dodge the postal strikes. You do sound rather ungrateful…. and cheeky too. You shouldn’t have opened it! That’s shabby behaviour.”

The second comment: “Christ the poor man can’t win, why don’t you just bloody tell him what you want so he doesn’t need to jump through these hoops.”

Another suggestion: “You’re already getting a holiday, anything else it’s a bonus. Why are you moaning?”

While that is happening, another was added: “I think he tried. Maybe on the day, slap a smile on your face and be nice about it instead.”

A fifth said: “Suck it up this year and then see if you can return them after Xmas or stay quiet and put a £20 limit on tiny surprises next year with the rest bought from a list, which is what we do. You can’t own up to opening the box.