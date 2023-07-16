I found $100 gaming gadget scanning for $19.99 that instantly makes you play better – it’s a ‘best seller’

SHOPPERS are scrambling to get their hands on a top gaming accessory from Walmart that is deeply discounted.

As any gamer can tell you, accessories matter.

2 Walmart has discounted one of its top gaming accessories by 80% (STOCK) Credit: Getty

2 Vilinice Q8 Noise Cancelling Headphones can be snapped up from Walmart for just $19.99 from a normal price of $99.99 Credit: Walmart

Walmart recently slashed the price of its Vilinice Q8 Noise Cancelling Headphones for gamers by 80%.

The popular headphones are normally sold for $99.99 but shoppers were shocked to see a recent sale price of just $19.99.

The headphones connect wirelessly to your device by Bluetooth and include a built-in microphone, according to the product description.

The Bluetooth has a reach of up to 33feet and features stereo-quality sound and deep bass capabilities.

They are covered in soft protein leather and made from memory foam for a comfortable fit.

Vilinice Q8 headphones also weigh less than a pound and each ear cup can be swiveled 90° to perfectly fit your head.

With a customer review rating of 4.3 stars out of 5, the tech gadget is a fan favorite.

“Use them every day!! I’m autistic and being in the world can be too loud and overwhelming these headphones even without music playing muffled the extra noise,” one happy customer who left a 5-star review wrote.

“Overall for less than 20 bucks, it was a good buy. The volume level could be higher but doesn’t distort, the noise canceling is minimal, but does make a difference,” a 4-star reviewer wrote.

“My husband loved these Bluetooth-canceling headphones. He is building a shop and wore these while using loud tools and heavy equipment… Sadly, yesterday the over-the-headband broke and is no longer useful. Only had them for 4 months,” another 4-star reviewer commented.

But not all customers loved their purchase.

“Just got these today. very easy to pair with phone. They sound decent but are not very loud. I have a cheaper pair that sound better than these,” said a 3-star reviewer.

“Very cheap feeling and wires short out everytime I adjust them on my head. not noise canceling. decent sound,” a two-star reviewer wrote.

“The headphones just broke this morning and I see you have sent me a review. Well I took them off to go to the bathroom and the side just fell apart in my hands. The crochet hook is pointed at the brake,” an unhappy 1-star reviewer said.