I Fired My Cleaner for Bringing Her Sister to Work – Here’s Why

How I Had to Kick Out a Cleaner Who Brought Her Little Sister: Outrageous!

A woman hired someone to clean her house, but she got more than she bargained for. The poor woman was left with a broken bowl that could’ve become an heirloom, a partly-eaten cake, and a half-cleaned house.

The Urgent Necessity of Having Firm Boundaries and Spotting Red Flags in Advance

The following story illustrates the urgent necessity of having firm boundaries and being able to pick up on red flags before any damage is done. A Reddit user took to the platform’s “AITA” subreddit, hoping to find absolution for her reaction to a bad situation.

First Encounter with an Unwanted Guest

She and the agency agreed she’d pay $40 per hour to a young woman she named Eva. When Eva, around 19 or 20, arrived at OP’s house, she surprised the older woman by pitching with her younger sister, who is eight.

The Shocking Behavior of the Cleaning Woman

What Was the Next Incident That Got OP Upset?

She showed the cleaning woman her daughter’s playroom and told her it needed cleaning. Eva’s sister started staring at the things in the room and touching the toys, but again, OP didn’t say anything. The cleaning lady started working, and OP went to her room to prepare.

The Final Straw Prompting Action

Her plan for the day was to pick up a cake for her daughter before fetching the little girl from school. Before leaving, OP heard a noise from her daughter’s playroom and rushed to see Eva’s little sister playing in the room.

The Unbelievable Cake Disaster

However, when she returned for the second time, she saw something that set her off. She walked into the kitchen and saw Eva’s little sister eating a big piece of the cake. What was worse was that the little girl was munching on the only part with strawberries.

The Aftermath: Reddit Users React to OP’s Story

Most Reddit users thought OP wasn’t wrong, with one person noting how they would’ve called the agency and reported Eva’s behavior. Several others also said they wouldn’t have paid the cleaning lady.

