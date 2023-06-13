I filmed tourists reserving pool loungers for the whole WEEK at Majorca resort in worst pool war I’ve ever seen

The battle for the best sunbathing spots on holiday can be stressful, but a woman shared her story of how some guests in her hotel went too far.

Gillian posted on TikTok about the people who, at her Majorca resort, reserved an entire row sunbeds. They did this for one week.

3 Holidaymakers began reserving chairs as early as 7pm Credit: makeup_cleanse_repeat tiktok

3 The pool was closed for 12 hours and almost all the chairs had been taken. Credit: makeup_cleanse_repeat tiktok

She replied: “It is 7’o’clock at night and they reserve their sunbeds all week.” They do not move them.”

Gillian captured a video from her balcony showing dozens of beach chairs at the pool filled already with towels.

“They’re lying down so that you don’t have a chance to get a bed.”

Absolutely ridiculous. It is ridiculous.

This video is now a viral hit on the internet. Many people have expressed their views about those who book sunbeds.

The other said, “Throw the towels into the ocean.” “Then, you’re free to choose whatever sunbed you wish!”

Another said: “That’s hotel managements fault they should have a no reserving policy and have someone remove them before a certain time like 9am.”

One person said, “I’d get up early in the morning.” Keep an eye and if nobody returns to there beds with half hour and bags etc aren’t there I’d remove towel myself.”

Holidaymakers in Lanzarote have been using sunbeds to their advantage, making a woman enraged.

In a video on TikTok, holidaymaker Sophie (@sophieannmc) revealed how most of the sunbeds at her hotel were reserved by other guests.

While she was sweeping the pools she noticed that the sun loungers had been reserved by guests with books, towels and bottles of sunscreen – despite the fact that a sign prohibited the practice.

The captionSophie told me that she spent over 30 minutes searching for a bed without towel.

It was written: “Isn’t it the worst when you’re away on holiday?”

It took us more than 30 minutes to locate two beds in four different pools. All beds were empty, but they had been reserved by a towel.

One family saved six mattresses and went to the beach!

In the comments Sophie explained that she used the sunbed for two and a half hours and in that time she watched other holidaymakers struggle to find an unreserved lounger.