I filmed tourists reserving pool loungers for the whole WEEK at Majorca resort in worst pool war I’ve ever seen

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

The battle for the best sunbathing spots on holiday can be stressful, but a woman shared her story of how some guests in her hotel went too far.

Gillian posted on TikTok about the people who, at her Majorca resort, reserved an entire row sunbeds. They did this for one week.

The holidaymakers had begun reserving their chairs at 7pm

3

Holidaymakers began reserving chairs as early as 7pmCredit: makeup_cleanse_repeat tiktok
Nearly every chair was taken - 12 hours before the pool opened again

3

The pool was closed for 12 hours and almost all the chairs had been taken.Credit: makeup_cleanse_repeat tiktok

She replied: “It is 7’o’clock at night and they reserve their sunbeds all week.” They do not move them.”

Gillian captured a video from her balcony showing dozens of beach chairs at the pool filled already with towels.

“They’re lying down so that you don’t have a chance to get a bed.”

Absolutely ridiculous. It is ridiculous.

Spain holiday warning as Brit tourists face huge fine for building SANDCASTLES
Inside the UK city beach that mums love - with rides, splash pools & cocktails

This video is now a viral hit on the internet. Many people have expressed their views about those who book sunbeds.

The other said, “Throw the towels into the ocean.” “Then, you’re free to choose whatever sunbed you wish!”

Another said: “That’s hotel managements fault they should have a no reserving policy and have someone remove them before a certain time like 9am.”

One person said, “I’d get up early in the morning.” Keep an eye and if nobody returns to there beds with half hour and bags etc aren’t there I’d remove towel myself.”

Holidaymakers in Lanzarote have been using sunbeds to their advantage, making a woman enraged.

In a video on TikTok, holidaymaker Sophie (@sophieannmc) revealed how most of the sunbeds at her hotel were reserved by other guests.

While she was sweeping the pools she noticed that the sun loungers had been reserved by guests with books, towels and bottles of sunscreen – despite the fact that a sign prohibited the practice.

The captionSophie told me that she spent over 30 minutes searching for a bed without towel.

It was written: “Isn’t it the worst when you’re away on holiday?”

It took us more than 30 minutes to locate two beds in four different pools. All beds were empty, but they had been reserved by a towel.

One family saved six mattresses and went to the beach!

In the comments Sophie explained that she used the sunbed for two and a half hours and in that time she watched other holidaymakers struggle to find an unreserved lounger.

The move has angered many on TikTok

3

Many people on TikTok are angry about the moveCredit: makeup_cleanse_repeat tiktok

Latest News

Previous article
People are just realizing Wi-Fi ‘speed suckers’ are killing your internet – check your home right now

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder