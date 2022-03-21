I experimented with a new nail salon but it was brutal, now I’ve got goblin hands and my friends can’t stop laughing

SHE decided that she would give a new salon a try.

Sophie was disappointed that her trip to get her nails treated left her looking worse than she had imagined. “goblin hands”.

3 Sophie reached out to TikTok in order to admit that she made a mistake trying a new nail shop. Credit: TikTok/@sophienewtnewts

3 Her luminous, long, green talons were left behind Credit: TikTok/@sophienewtnewts

TikTok allowed her to show off her striking new nails.

“I wanted acrylic and ended up getting dipping powder – I don’t even use dipping powder.”

Sophie displayed her long, luminous, green nails and said: My nails look so bad! They actually look like Harry Potter’s goblin hands.

“My friends have told me they look like those fake witch’s fingers that you used to put on when you were a kid at Halloween. They’re so bad!”

She also stated that she “can’t work out why they’re so terrible”.

“I think it’s just because they’re so giant from my fingers,”She thought.

“Look how bad they are. I can’t even!”

Many people quickly took to the comments section and wrote one word about Sophie’s nails: “Jeezzz I think I could of done a better job.”

3 Sophie’s friends said that they looked like witch fingers, which are what people wear at Halloween Credit: TikTok/@sophienewtnewts

“OMG, poor you,”Another added.

“Why do we walk out with a smile on our face and still pay for it?”A third was also asked.

Another comment is: “How I imagine a t-Rex nails would look.”

Others argued that nails weren’t so bad and only needed one writing. “I don’t think they’re awful just a bit wide for your fingers don’t worry.”

Someone else said: “Nail tech. Dip, acrylic, and gel all do the exact same thing.

“It’s the colour and they’re a bit wide for your fingers, they’re really not that bad.”