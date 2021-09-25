I Compared Fried-Chicken Sandwiches From KFC and Popeyes

I started by comparing the regular fried-chicken sandwiches, both of which cost $4.





KFC and Popeyes fried-chicken sandwiches.



Both of these sandwiches were extremely simple and built using the same four elements, which made them easy to compare.

The buns were equally soft and sweet. The creamy mayo was a great complement to both the flavor profiles. Both fillets were delicious and had a sweet flavor that I liked.

Although I could detect some additional flavor in KFC mayo, it was negligible.

These sandwiches were truly different in flavor because of the pickles. Popeyes used slightly thicker pickles than KFC. This provided a refreshing break from the grease, mayo, butter, or grease.

KFC’s pickles did not have the same flavor. They were salty and acidic. I almost wished they were not on the sandwich. The lack of pickles could be compensated for by adding more acidity in the sauce.