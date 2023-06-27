I cashed in a $30,000 winning lottery ticket – but lost out when a ‘straw man’ scheme was exposed

AN Iowa lottery winner’s $30,000 prize has been ripped from their hands after an alleged straw man scheme was exposed.

Sandra Jean Crow, 63, thought she walked into a fortune until officials took the money away after an argument with her housemate allegedly revealed the true owner.

2 A lottery winner’s prize has been ripped from their hands after an alleged straw man scheme was exposed Credit: Getty

2 Sandy Crow stands accused of falsely identifying herself as the winner so her roommate Alvin Hans Larsen III could avoid paying off debts, court records state Credit: SandraCrow

Crow stands accused of falsely identifying herself as the winner so the ticket’s alleged owner Alvin Hans Larsen III could avoid paying off debts, court records seen by The Courier state.

He worried that outstanding payments, including $919 that he owed the city of Evansdale, would have been taken out of his winnings.

Larsen, 45, allegedly convinced Crow to accept the payment in his stead and offered her a cut of the pot to realize his scheme.

According to police, Crow agreed and went to pick up the $21,300 lump sum and smile with a massive novelty check.

However, everything changed a month later when authorities were called to respond to a huge argument that broke out at their house.

On December 13, Evansdale police found Larsen loading up his belongings to move out of the home he shared with Crow.

Court records state that responding officers heard an argument over what the couple was planning to do with the winnings.

“I cashed the ticket in. I wasn’t entitled to the money,” Crow said, according to cops.

“He begged me to cash it so he didn’t have to pay any money he owed.”

Meanwhile, Larsen allegedly said: “Ya, it’s fraud. She is saying I won it.”

Crow then allegedly changed her story to say that the ticket was actually given to her as a gift.

However, Larsen said it wasn’t a gift and admitted that they were trying to maximize the amount of money they could receive, court records state.

He said the fight broke out because he didn’t get his agreed-upon share.

Both Crow and Larsen have been charged with lottery fraud, which is a felony. Crow was released on bond while Larsen’s bond was set at $5,000.

A plea could not be immediately found by The U.S. Sun.

The winners’ woes come as historic Powerball winner Edwin Castro has been embroiled in a legal battle over his $2billion ticket.

A lawsuit filed in Alhambra Superior Court in February by Jose Rivera claims that he stole the ticket from the plaintiff.

Rivera is suing Castro, his former landlord Urachi F. Romero who is known as Reggie, and the California Lottery Commission, among others.

He alleged that he was the one to buy the ticket from Joe’s Service Center in Altadena and subsequently lost it.

Rivera claimed that Romero stole the ticket and refused to return it, saying he had lost it.

Romero told Rivera that if he did eventually find it, the two of them could split the winnings, according to court docs.

However, Romero denied those claims in an interview with theNew York Postin late May.

Meanwhile, the California Lottery defends its decision to hand over the winnings to Castro despite the mounting issues.

A case management conference and proof of service hearing have now been set for July 24 at the courthouse in Alhambra, CA.