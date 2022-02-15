Yesterday’s news that Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall will host this year’s Oscar ceremony was confirmed on ABC’s Good Morning America today, with Schumer delivering a brief statement (remotely).

Watch the segment below. ABC also released a new Oscar promo, which you can watch above.

Said Schumer with good humor, “I’m not sure who thought this was a good idea but I am hosting the Oscars, along with my good friend Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. I better go watch some movies.”

ABC is airing the awards ceremony Sunday, March 27, at 8 p.m. ET. The hosting news broke yesterday, though the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences declined comment at the time.

Today’s brief segment on GMA was intended to be the official announcement, with the show’s Lara Spencer noting that the hosts of the 94th Oscars marks the first time in 35 years since three hosts took the stage (that was Paul Hogan, Chevy Chase and Goldie Hawn). Schumer, Hall and Sykes will be the first female trio to host in Oscar history.

For the record, Whoopi Goldberg was the first female host, and she got the job four times. Bob Hope hosted 19 times, and Billy Crystal 9 times.