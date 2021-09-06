I became terrified when a homeless girl approached me while I was out for a date

When a homeless woman approached me to ask for money, I was out on a date. I stared at her and stopped. These feelings have never happened to me before.

I need a car. This was all that I could think of as I walked down the streets in my beloved girlfriend’s company. It was cloudless when we set off for our favourite restaurant. But now it was pouring and it was starting to rain so we had to speed up. It would be a great help to have a car right now.

As we raced towards the restaurant, I noticed a homeless mother with her little girl by her side. Both were dirty and looked hungry, as well as dressed in rags.

I was on my way from my favourite restaurant when I saw a woman walking alone with her child.

Beggars are known for making eye contact, which is an implicit sign that they will request alms. The little child walked towards me, her eyes meeting mine.

My girlfriend encouraged me to hurry and follow her so that we could beat the rain. I stopped and stared. I paid her no heed; the child had all my attention, and suddenly I wasn’t seeing the kid, and I saw myself.

I was in an orphanage that was run by selfish people who had no regard for the children. The child I was with always saw me as dirty and malnourished. She was a kindred spirit — lonely like I was, dirty like I used to be, and sad.

I was reminded so much of her. I could not look away from her, and I felt an indescribable desire to help in some small way. So I put my hands in my pocket and fished around for some notes.

“Sir, could I have some money?”She asked me when she was about to stop before I could answer. “My mom and I are starving.”

My throat was so clogged that I had to blink back tears when I gave her the bills. As she saw the money, her eyes lit up and she rubbed my hands with her grubby fingers as she took it.

I borrowed money from the homeless lady and her child

I was unhappy about the little detour when I finally caught up to Lily, my girlfriend. Although it was only a matter of minutes, Lily was impatient and believed she was too valuable not to be kept waiting.

“You’re too soft James,” She spoke. “You just got fooled.”

“How?”I was genuinely confused when I asked.

“Those two you gave money to are probably cons pretending to be homeless to make some money, you shouldn’t pay attention to them, “Lily replied.

“Ah, I see, “I said.

Lily said that she was being conned and manipulated by her mother and the little girl.

Although I thought she was wrong, I did not intend to get into an argument with Lily. She never accepts that she could be wrong and I wanted to save myself the pain.

When we returned to the restaurant the next day, I was again greeted by the beggars and I made a quick stop to hand the girl more money. I felt happy and fulfilled by her smile.

It happened again on our third date, and it became a routine. My girlfriend was unhappy about this. She felt I gave her way too much. We argued about it.

“You should really stop doing that James, “Lily told me after she saw me giving the girl money again.

“Why should I? I can afford it.”

Lily asked that I stop giving money to the little girl.

“I know you can James, but there are simply better ways to spend that money,”Lily stated. “There are some new outfits I have my eyes set on but can’t afford right now, you could get them for me.” Her statement got me angry.

“You have tons of clothes already, most of them don’t see the light of day unless you have a special event but you’re looking to add more at the expense of those poor souls out there who can’t even afford to own another pair of clothes? Come on Lily, how heartless can you be?!”I shouted.

Lily gave all she got. She refused to see things in my direction, and I lost interest in being with a woman so naive, so we parted ways.

Lily wanted to buy more outfits than helping the mother of the homeless.

I was walking alone home one day and felt the need to have a car that could save me long walks. I used to walk past the place where the homeless girl lived with her mother so I could give them some food when I could.

I was able to see the homeless woman that day but not her daughter. I got worried. What was the matter with her? What had really happened?

I thought about asking the homeless woman. But just as I made my decision, I heard a child’s laughter behind me. It was the little girl who had just returned from school. She was clean, she looked cleaner, and she was wearing a school uniform.

The little girl was cleaner and more beautiful when I saw her again.

It was the first occasion I had heard her laugh. She was always so sad. I was so happy that she was going to school. So I resolved to support her family.

I helped them pay their rent, bought them food, and then Joy, the girl’s mother, got a job at my favourite restaurant as a dishwasher. I had recommended her to the manager who was a friend of mine.

She was hardworking and quickly rose to the rank of cook. This gave her the chance to save money for her daughter’s education. My small acts of kindness made a huge difference in their lives.

Joy got me a job in my favourite restaurant.

What lessons can we draw from this story?

Even small acts of kindness can make a big difference. James was able to help the mother and child of a beggar by taking small steps that started the moment he saw the child. He thought the child reminded him of his orphanage days. Although he could have looked the other direction like his girlfriend suggested, he chose to not. Both mother and child’s lives were transformed for the better.

James was able to help the mother and child of a beggar by taking small steps that started the moment he saw the child. He thought the child reminded him of his orphanage days. Although he could have looked the other direction like his girlfriend suggested, he chose to not. Both mother and child’s lives were transformed for the better. Do not stop believing in what you are doing, even if it seems discouraged. James was not discouraged by Lily from helping the mother and her child who were less fortunate.

Tell your friends about this story. This story might inspire and brighten their day.

If you enjoyed this story, you might like this one about a man who sheltered a homeless girl and was shocked to find out who she really was.

This account was inspired by a story by a reader but is written by a professional writer. To protect identities and preserve privacy, all names have been changed. We would love to hear your story. It might change someone’s mind. Send your story to [email protected]