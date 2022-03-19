I am a sleep expert. If you do this now, you can avoid major issues later on in life.

An expert in sleep has shared a way to prevent major problems later on.

This information comes from a study which examined the impact of sleep on brain resilience.

1 By ‘washing the brain’, a full night of sleep can prevent Alzheimer’s.

Researchers reached a simple conclusion that prioritizing sleep was key to eliminating toxic substances.

A new understanding of the benefits that a good night’s sleep can have on Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological diseases could help you to prevent it.

Massachusetts neuroscientists said that MRI technology was being used by them. ShownThe brain follows electrical pulses during sleep by following them with an electrical pulse. “pulse”cerebrospinal fluid.

This fluid moves through the spinal cord and brain. “washes”The brain is stimulated every 20 seconds to prevent degenerative diseases.

Plaques are a hallmark of this disease.

The plaques then result in the loss of connections between nerve cells in the brain – and, ultimately, the death of those cells and a loss of brain tissue.

Those with Alzheimer’s also have a shortage of key chemicals in the brain that help transmit messages.

The brain cannot process signals controlling memory, speech and motor function if it lacks these chemicals.

Experts agree that while it is important to get a full night’s rest, being in the right place can help you avoid neurological problems.

Stony Brook University researchers found that sleeping on your side was the best way to eliminate brain waste.

“It is interesting that the lateral sleep position is already the most popular in human and most animals – even in the wild,” Dr Helene Benveniste said.

“It appears that we have adapted the lateral sleep position to most efficiently clear our brain of the metabolic waste products that built up while we are awake.”

“It is increasingly acknowledged that these sleep disturbances may accelerate memory loss in Alzheimer’s disease,”Dr. Benveniste also added.

“Our finding brings new insight into this topic by showing it is also important what position you sleep in.”

Alzheimer’s, also known as dementia, is a form of degenerative condition that causes deterioration in a person’s mental abilities.

It is a generic term because there are so many conditions.

The disease can lead to problems in memory, reasoning, and thinking.