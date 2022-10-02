I am a psychologist. Start saying no and seven other top tips to make yourself first

ALWAYS putting others first can take a real toll on your health – don’t forget, it’s important to take care of you, too.

As one eighth of adults in the UK knows, being a carer can be difficult. A staggering 6.5million people care for someone they love, with 58% of those caring for them being women, according to Carers UK.

5 It can be difficult to be a caregiver.

You might be looking after ailing parents, or a child or sibling with additional needs – and that’s alongside the housework, paying the bills, and getting the kids off to school.

You can easily fall to the bottom of the pile if you neglect to look after yourself. And with 72% of carers saying they have suffered mental illness, and 61% physical illness, as a result of caring, it’s vital to protect your mind and body. But that doesn’t have to mean splashing out on a pricey spa day.

“If you believe you shouldn’t have needs, that belief shows up in the choices you make and in your priorities, which will lead to exhaustion, resentment, self-criticism and exploitation,”Rod Vincent is co-author of The Super-Helper Syndrome, a book he co-authored with Jess Baker, a chartered psychologist. “You have needs – everyone does. It’s about knowing what your needs are and paying attention to them.”

Here’s how to carve out some precious time for yourself, which will help you and those you care for.

Understanding Self-Care isn’t Selfish

5 So you can feel more rested, don’t feel guilty about taking time for yourself

Wanting to spend time on yourself is not selfish, even if we’re sometimes made to feel that it is.

“There’s a view that if you’re a woman working and looking after family, everything should always be about other people and it’s wrong to look after yourself,”Jess. It is possible to reduce guilt by changing the language you use in the head.

“Be aware of thoughts containing the words ‘should’, ‘must’, ‘ought to’ or ‘shouldn’t have done that’, as they’re signs of irrational thinking. Without realising it, these are internal commands we try to meet, and in doing so, we disregard our own needs,”She says. “Instead, use language such as: ‘I’m doing my best’, ‘I deserve to have my own needs met’,

And ‘The better I care for myself, the better I can care for others.’”

You can put some time in the diary for yourself

5 You can make self-care a priority and arrange for it. This will ensure that you see it as as important as your job.

Ringfence self-care can be as simple as booking it into your diary.

“It’s not so much ‘finding time’ as re-prioritising it. Imagine that you are booking in a meeting with an important customer or someone you love – treat time to yourself with the same priority. You wouldn’t cancel at the last minute or find an excuse to bow out, which we so often do when it comes to ourselves,”Jess.

“As for what you do with that time, think about what you enjoy doing, as opposed to what you feel you ‘should’ be doing, and don’t beat yourself up about all the things you’re not doing.

“Giving yourself that time is going to replenish and re-energise you, so you’ll feel better about yourself – and that’s going to have a positive impact on the people around you.”

Examine Your Relationships

5 Analyzing your relationships can help you identify who’s genuine and who is draining you of your resources.

If caring is something that comes naturally to you it can also become something you do in your relationships. This can make you feel exhausted.

“Look at the people around you, such as your partner and friends,”Rod. “Are they really friends, or are they people you’re also helping? You need to have people who give as much to you as you give to them, or even more so, if you’re helping others a lot,”Rod.

Rod will tell you if someone is draining your resources. “Understand what your boundaries are, know what you are prepared to do and not do, who you’re going to help, how and when. Don’t be afraid of saying no, and don’t apologise. Saying: ‘I’d like to help, but it’s not convenient for me at the moment,’ is a polite and clear way of doing so.”

Don’t let your resentment build up

Are you beginning to resent the person that you love?

Jess says this typically happens if you, the person you’re caring for, or both of you, are ignoring your needs.

“Discuss how you are feeling, and what those needs are,”Jess. It could be space or a change in routine.

“Having a difficult conversation is better than waiting, because resentment doesn’t go away by itself but builds up like water behind a dam – and when it breaks through, it can hurt everyone.”

Ask for assistance

5 Asking for help from others is a great way to get help.

Ironically, caregivers are not always good at asking for help.

“Having someone to talk to, who will listen to you rather than you always being the one listening, is something we all need,”Rod. “So don’t feel like a burden for asking for that.”

Jess says to be specific about the type of assistance you need. “You might not want a friend to come up with solutions, but just to listen. There are also 24-hour helplines to whom you can offload.”Samaritans can be reached at 116 123 for a free call

Carers UK, meanwhile, connects carers with other carers, so that you can chat to someone who knows what you’re going through. The charity also helps you navigate the care system, with advice on everything from how to manage a loved one’s affairs, to handling hospital stays and end-of-life care.

Remember that you have a choice

Caring for someone can make you feel overwhelmed, no matter how much you love them. This could be due to a lack or support or the feeling of being overwhelmed by all you have to do. While some of these factors are beyond your control, you can still do what you can.

“Honestly appraise your situation and realise what your options are,”Rod agrees. You could also consider external support from Carers Trust, which offers financial advice for unpaid caregivers and can connect you to local groups that provide short breaks and respite care so you can go away for a few nights for a good rest.

Rod suggests that shifting your mindset can help to reduce the burden. “Realising you have a choice is beneficial, even if you choose to carry on doing what you’re doing. Choosing to carry on because you love this person and want the best for them and you’re choosing to do that, can lead to feeling liberated rather than trapped.”