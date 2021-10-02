I am a horrible mum. I’m selfish. I don’t like playing in my children’s rooms.

A WOMAN WHO WANTED to be a mother admits she is a horrible parent. “selfish, self absorbed”Enjoys her alone-time way too much.

After meeting her partner in mid-life, the mum wanted children and had already planned to have three when she turned 30.

1 Although she said that she wanted children her whole life, she now thinks she is a horrible mother. Credit: Getty

The woman confesses to loving her children, but she doesn’t love her husband. “great mother”Because she is “just too selfish and self-absorbed”.

“I’ve never been the kind of mum who actually likes playing with my kids. When they were toddlers I played with them as much as I could but I found myself getting so irritated over the slightest thing,”She shared her story Nine Honey.

The mother complained that her kids make her mad, but she used to be able to help them when they were young. “fly off the handle”If they ever argued.

She stated: “I just had no patience for them when they were small. And now that they’re getting older, I haven’t improved.”

The parent who is fed up said that she will banish her children to their bedroom at 8:30 every night so she can watch Netflix alone.

This is so they can see her doing it. “they must not disturb me,”But she is aware that it is selfish.

Her sister, on other hand, is an a “really good mother”She constantly reminds her that she is being selfish and that alone time should be rare for busy moms.

The mom admitted that she has a hard time believing it. “trying to change”She doesn’t want her dad to be called the “the” woman. “fun parent”While she is remembered as a selfish mother.

