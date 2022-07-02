I am a fashion expert… Here’s how I accessorize like a pro for any occasion.

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
FASHION expert, guru and fashion guru, reveals how to accessorize for every occasion.

Fashionistas are well aware of the importance of jewellery, belts and scarves. They can instantly transform a basic outfit into something chic and modern.

The fashionista demonstrated how to accessorise for every ocassion

Fashionista shows how to accessorize for any occasionCredit to YouTube
For those who don't wear a lot of colour, a bright lipstick is a great option to add that little something-something to their look

Bright lipsticks are a great choice for people who don’t want to wear too much colour.Credit to YouTube

Accessories are essential, but they can be difficult to style. Sometimes accessories look cluttered and don’t complement each other.

One fashion enthusiast has shared some helpful tips and tricks with us to make sure you look your best for every occasion.

In This viral clip is now onlineYouTube’s Erin Elizabeth, who has a significant following of nearly 250,000 subscribers and lifestyle videos, shows how to easily dress up with accessories.

Accessorizes should be your last purchase when getting dressed in the morning.

“You should have your base outfit ready to go. Then, you can start putting together your accessories.

She explained that accessories are meant to enhance your appearance rather than be a threat.

Erin then demonstrated how to make use of your outfit. She wore a pair jeans and a basic blouse in white that she had tucked inside.

The whizz added a little something to her look by adding a brown belt, watch, and delicate necklace in golden.

Rolling up your sleeves is another easy trick – it will make you look casual and laid-back. For a pop of colour, choose bright shoes.

The second outfit, a flowing white cami and lovely printed shorts, was semi-casual.

Erin chose a larger necklace instead of the bold bow-detailed shorts that were so striking on their own.

This is where stud earrings could be considered, but not too extreme that it would distract from the necklace.

Erin opted for blue-grey, heeled sandals and a white straw bag to complete the look.

Last but not the least, YouTube fashion guru, YouTuber Fashion Guru, showed you how to make your night out outfit even more fabulous. One option is to choose statement earrings, especially for dresses with higher necklines.

A bright lipstick can add some colour to those who, like Erin, don’t have many colours in their wardrobe.

She said, while showing her red lips, “Make it a little fancied, give that boldness,”

Black goes well with almost everything, so your choice of handbag will be entirely up to you.

Her tips went viral and attracted more than 506,000 hits. People have also expressed gratitude for her advice.

For a more casual fit, you can add a colourful scarf

A colourful scarf can be added to the jacket for a casual look.Credit to YouTube
To make the black outfit more exciting, she opted for fun earrings

Fun earrings were chosen to make the black outfit more exciting.Credit to YouTube
The fashionista doesn't have much colour in her wardrobe - but adds it with a bright lipstick

Fashionista has a limited palette of colour, but she adds color to her look with bright lipstickCredit to YouTube
As the shorts were the main piece of the outfit, she kept everything else relatively basic

Because the bottoms were the most important piece of the outfit, she kept all other pieces simple.Credit to YouTube

