I am a 5’3” gym girl who weighs 108 pounds. I have tried the Skims gray dress that has gone viral and people now want to go dancing with me.

After revealing the dress on her platform, a GYM member who donned the Skims dress that has gone viral is refusing to dance.

She was 5’3″ tall and only 108 lbs., but the look that embraced her body completely changed her.

TikTok user Cayla tried out the viral Skims dress

3

Cayla is a TikTok fan who tried the Skims dress.Credit: TikTok/southerncayla
Fans were certainly impressed with one wanting to take her dancing

3

The fans were impressed by one fan wanting to bring her dancingCredit: TikTok/southerncayla

One fan was so moved after seeing her post, that he pledged to “take you dancing anytime.”

Cayla@southerncayla() is an established content creator who enjoys a large audience.

She had 282,000 fans and an additional 4.7 millions likes at the time of her last tally.

In her TikTok, she shows off a fashion look-at with a regular piece.

Her cowboy hat.

This was the same as it always is You can post a comment below..

Her first appearance was in a sweatshirt worn over cowboy boots with a statement cowboy cap.

He was barelegged.

Cayla demonstrates the Skims dress which she is about to try.

Online, these dresses by Skims shapewear have been a huge hit.

Cayla, the last to speak up with her opinion looked pleased.

She changed her look with just a flick of the wrist.

In its place, the dress was a figure-hugging grey.

This dress still has a cowboy look, thanks to the boots and hat.

Fans were smitten.

“If you try to talk to me wearing that I don’t think I’d be able to speak words,” gushed one viewer.

Another person ended her blog post with an honest, simple statement.

“Beautiful lady,” he said.

3

Related Articles

