I am 17 years old and I know I have borrowed time. I made a funeral playlist, but I will not wait until I die.

After being diagnosed terminally with cancer, a 17-YEAR OLD girl created her own playlist for funerals.

Eden Lewis admits that while she understands she has a limited time left, she does not want to waste it waiting for her death. Instead she insists the life she lives is worth living.

She has a feel-good attitude that she uses to smash through her GCSEs.

Harry Styles was performing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, where she saw her idol on the 21st of June.

She has two of his tunes on her list for when she dies.

Eden said: “I listen to Harry’s solo music on repeat all day.

The songs Sign of the Times (his signature song) and As It Was, which I have included in my funeral mixtape that I’m creating, speak to me.

Harry’s music has helped me in many ways, both in my journey through cancer and in my thoughts about when I will have to depart this world.

Tess’s mum, who was at the show with her daughter, said it had been “absolutely wonderful” and that she spent many hours dancing.

She added, “Eden could not stand and only managed to move from her wheelchair into her seat. But we loved it.”

“We shed a few tears shed during Matilda, Satellites and Sign of the Times, which are on Eden’s funeral playlist.

For me, it was wonderful to see Eden restored.

The two of us ate in a Japanese Restaurant before we went shopping for clothes and cosmetics.

“We just were us, laughing and joking, and forgot about the cancer and palliative stuff for just one night.”

Eden was diagnosed in June 2020 with bone cancer.

In that same year, the tumour on her right leg was removed by surgery and grueling chemotherapy.

After a short remission the cancer returned.

Her cancerous cells have spread into her lungs.

She wants to experience her first kiss like any teenage girl after her disease has robbed her of her carefree youth.

“I miss out on so much”

Eden, who is studying animal care at college, said: “While I was in hospital and missing school, it felt like my friends had grown up and moved forward in life without me.

They had girlfriends, while I was having blood tests with toxic chemicals.

They threw parties as I vomited. “I was not me anymore, I had become a completely new person, both mentally and physically.

The pain and exhaustion I feel 24/7 is constant. “I miss so much.”

She added, “If Harry was to ask me for my first kiss I would not say no!”

Since April 2022, Eden has been taking a drug to prolong her life but the teen knows she is on borrowed time.

Her mother Tess is 39 years old, her stepdad Cameron 39 years old, her two younger brothers Logan and Faora (2 and 6 respectively) live in Oakdale.

Tess said: “In 2022 Eden was declared terminal. We were devastated but she has made us so proud with her attitude.

She says that life is not about waiting to die, but living.

“In March 2022, Eden had 40 per cent of her left lung removed and went on to do her GCSEs.

She got 5 Cs, and 5 Bs. And she even attended her prom in police protection.

“Since April last year, Eden has been on a trial drug called Cabozantinib, which is keeping her stable with very minimal growth.

This drug is going to stop working one day, so we’re trying to make the most of this time and do everything she can to live as long as possible.

We try to take as many trips and days off as possible.

