Hyperthyroidism Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments

If you have thyroid disease, your goal is likely to manage your symptoms with medications and lifestyle changes, like exercise. Exercise has many benefits for people with hyperthyroidism. We’re talking better sleep, improved heart health, and the prevention of bone loss (via Verywell Health). You can make exercise more enjoyable by putting it on your calendar and using podcasts or music to motivate you. You might find it difficult to keep motivated. However, you can try different strategies to make exercising a regular part of your life.

For those who aren’t interested in high-impact activities, you can try walking, biking, or using an elliptical. Verywell Health recommends that you focus on low-impact movements to keep your body moving in an easy way.

It is important that you monitor your heart rate before beginning any type of exercise. Hyperthyroidism can increase your heart rate and put stress on your heart. Before you start exercising, make sure you consult with your doctor, especially if it’s been awhile since you last exercised.