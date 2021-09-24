Hyperglycemia (High Blood Sugar): Symptoms, Causes, Treatment

Hyperglycemia, or high blood sugar, causes symptoms like increased thirst and urination.

Diabetes, stress and some steroid medication are the most common causes of hyperglycemia.

You can treat hyperglycemia by adjusting your insulin dosage, exercising, and stopping taking steroids.

High blood sugar is when your blood sugar levels are high. High blood sugar is 130 mg/dL if you are not eating for more than 30 minutes before a meal or if you haven’t eaten in a while. Hyperglycemia occurs when blood sugar levels rise above 180 mg/dL within two hours of eating.

Normal blood sugar levels, on the other hand, are between 80 and 130 mg/dL. Hyperglycemia is most common for people with



diabetes

, and essentially, it describes the high blood sugars that define the chronic condition.

Hyperglycemia can occur in some cases as a side effect or stress. How to recognize signs and symptoms of high blood sugar, and how to lower it quickly.

Signs and symptoms

The most common symptoms of hyperglycemia include:

Increased thirst

Drinking liquids more frequently

Urinating more frequently

Blurry vision

Weight loss

However, the only way to know for sure if you have hyperglycemia is with a blood draw, says Jordan Messler, MD, a hospitalist at Morton Plant Hospitalist group in Clearwater, Florida. This will confirm if your blood sugar levels have increased and how high. Symptoms are not usually severe until blood sugar levels rise above 200 mg/dL.

If left untreated, hyperglycemia can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) within 24 hours in some cases. This condition, most common in people with



type 1 diabetes

, occurs when the body is not able to break down sugar properly for fuel, so it breaks down fats instead, Messler says. The body is unable to flush the acid as quickly as it should, so this naturally releases acids into blood. It then becomes toxic in the blood.

DKA is a medical emergency, and people with the following symptoms should visit the emergency room, especially if they have diabetes, Messler says:

Nausea

Fatigue

Shortness of breath

Dry mouth

Abdominal pain

Causes

Both type 1 and type 2 diabetes can cause hyperglycemia. There are other possible causes such as stress and steroid medication.

Diabetes

People with diabetes are not able to process blood sugar effectively, either because they do not produce insulin, the hormone that breaks down blood sugar (type 1), or because their body does not utilize insulin effectively (type 2).

Because the body can’t break down sugar, it builds up in the bloodstream, which is known as hyperglycemia.

People who have diabetes may occasionally experience hyperglycemia. These spikes in blood sugar levels can be caused by:

Eating too much

Not exercising enough

Giving yourself too little insulin or medication

The dawn phenomenon, or a surge in hormones during the early morning that can spike blood sugar

Stress or illness

Stress

Even people without diabetes can get hyperglycemia. For example, stress can cause insulin resistance — a condition where your body doesn’t utilize insulin effectively.

At the same time, the stress hormone cortisol encourages the release of hepatic glucose, or glucose stored in the liver, which further raises blood sugar. This so-called “stress hyperglycemia” can occur during acute medical situations, such as an infection or heart attack, Messler says.

Steroids

Steroids, like Prednisone and methylprednisolone, can also cause hyperglycemia in up to 46% of patients without diabetes, but this usually resolves when the medication is stopped.

Like the effect of stress, these medications also increase hepatic glucose release and increase insulin resistance, and can cause hyperglycemia even if you don’t have diabetes.

Treatment

The goal of treatment for hyperglycemia is to lower blood sugar. Diabetes patients may need to adjust their insulin doses or follow a plan with their doctor for when they experience hyperglycemia.

Patients with diabetes who are suffering from chronic hyperglycemia should strive to lower their blood sugar levels over time.

“The best ways to begin lowering blood glucose, for someone who has diabetes, is through lifestyle changes, such as diet and exercise,” Messler says.

Type 1 diabetics will need insulin to lower blood sugar levels. Type II diabetics often receive oral medication like metformin or insulin.

However, for people with stress or steroid-induced hyperglycemia, the condition usually resolves on its own, as soon as the stress dissipates, or about four to six hours after the medication is discontinued.

Messler states that hyperglycemia may persist after treatment for the underlying medical condition.

Insider’s takeaway

Hyperglycemia is a serious condition, especially if left untreated. Hyperglycemia can only be diagnosed through blood sugar testing. Talk to your doctor immediately if you are concerned.

“If you are suffering from symptoms of increased thirst and frequent urination with



weight loss

, then you should discuss with your doctor and check your blood sugar,” Messler says.

He also recommends that people who have risk factors for diabetes — including being overweight, having a family history of diabetes, or being older than 45 — have their blood sugar levels checked regularly.