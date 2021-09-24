Husband compliments his wife’s pretty ‘dress design’ and is stunned when he realises what’s REALLY going on

WE don’t always dress nicely just to impress our husbands, but it still brings a smile to our face when they compliment our outfit.

This is until they mention something we would rather forget. Most moms can relate to this.

3 The man complimented his wife’s dress then realises what’s actually going on

In a viral photo shared online, a woman appears with her back turned to the camera wearing a simple black dress with an abstract white line across it.

Although it may appear to be a simple design feature at first, it is actually more.

In the caption above the photo the man revealed: “I complimented my wife on the design on the back of her dress not realising it was our son’s vomit.”

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

While it’s not known exactly how it got there, it’s not hard to imagine it.

Mamas and daddys laughed as they responded to the comments, admitting that they understand what it was like.

“Is this going to be our lives?” One woman commented that she was tagging her friend.

“Been there” Another shared the comment on her Facebook page, along with a series of laughing emojis.

Others joked the design was “mum chic” while one said it could pass off as a bag strap draped across her body.

Many people simply tag a parent who found it funny.

In more parenting news, we revealed the baby sleep techniques which REALLY work, according to the experts – and what parents shouldn’t bother with.

Plus one mum feels bored around her nine-year-old daughter and believes she is a rubbish mum.

One mum shares a simple technique to get her baby to fart when they are suffering from painful gas.

3 The image was shared on Facebook and parents thought it was hilarious

3 The mum had vomit down her back presumably after feeding her son Credit: Getty – Contributor