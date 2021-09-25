Hurricane Sam path 2021 Explained!

WHAT IS A TROPICAL STORM?

When the wind speed increases to reach between 39 and 73m mph, the tropical depression becomes a tropical storm.

The wind speed increases and the storm becomes a hurricane-like shape.

Heavy rainfall can cause major flooding and the destruction of buildings.

There are also landslides that can block roads and train tracks and cause evacuation issues for emergency personnel.

In extreme cases, this could lead to food shortages and water shortages.

Henri, which was downgraded as a hurricane, brought several inclines of rain to the Northeast and wind gusts up to 70 mph.