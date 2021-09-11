Hurricane Olaf hits Mexico And Greenland prepares for storm!

HURRICANE Larry is ready to make the transition into a “massive blizzard”It is nearing Newfoundland when Hurricane Olaf, a Category 2 storm with 100mph winds, made landfall in Mexico.
“Larry is still a powerful hurricane east of Bermuda,” Chief Meteorologist WPDE ABC-15, Ed Piotrowski, tweeted midday Saturday. “It will transition into a massive blizzard that will dump 3-4 FEET of snow on coastal Greenland over the weekend!”
According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Larry is expected to move close or over southeastern Newfoundland on Friday night or Saturday morning.
After Hurricane Dennis was downgraded to a Category I hurricane, Larry left Bermuda Thursday night. Maximum winds were 90 mph.
Larry was predicted to stay out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean. “significant swells” From midweek to the weekend, the East Coast.
“These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip-conditions so beach-goers are urged to follow the guidance of lifeguards and local officials,” Lara Pagano (National Weather Service meteorologist) said.
NHC Eastern Pacific reported that Hurricane Olaf, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall near San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur on Thursday night, with sustained winds of around 100 mph.
Newfoundland is ready to assist Hurricane Larry as he approaches.
New Jersey beaches display signs prohibiting swimming due to dangerous waves.
Greenland is likely to see feet of snow from Hurricane Larry this weekend, with sustained winds between 60 and 70 mph and gusts as high as 85 mph.
“Larry should become an extratropical cyclone on Saturday, and is now forecast to be absorbed by a larger extratropical low near Greenland by the end of the weekend,” According to the National Hurricane Center.
Extratropical is a hurricane that has a cold center, producing snow.
In the eastern half, Greenland is expected to see widespread totals of 12-18 inches.
Meteorologists compare Hurricane Larry to Hurricane Erin, which formed in the Atlantic 20-years ago tomorrow.
Hurricane Olaf caused some damage after it touched down in Mexico late last night.
Mexico was hit by Hurricane Olaf.
Due to Hurricane Larry’s swells, waves are now eight feet high in New Jersey.
Today’s Hurricane Larry brought strong winds to Newfoundland.
Larry is creating high waves and strong currents on the east coast.
Residents of Newfoundland should be prepared for hurricane-force winds tonight and heavy rains.
Hurricane Larry is poised to become the strongest tropical origin system to landfall in Newfoundland, since Hurricane Leslie in 2012.
The Newfoundland government advised residents not to go outside during the storm that is expected to strike tonight.
Two storm systems could develop into storms very soon.
As Hurricane Larry moves through the Atlantic, big waves are hitting Florida’s shores today.
Today marks Hurricane Larry’s passage through the Atlantic.
AccuWeather meteorologists warned, “winds will continue to generate large swells.”
The National Hurricane Center’s Tropical Analysis and Forecast Branch reported September 10 “marks the peak of the hurricane season across the Atlantic basin that also include the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.”
Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30.
According to reports, Hurricane Larry could bring Snow to Greenland.
Footage from San Jose del Cabo revealed the severe winds caused by the storm.
Rip currents are strong currents of water that move away from the shore. National Hurricane Center explains.
“They can sweep even the strongest swimmer away from shore. If at all possible, swim near a lifeguard,” The center warns.
In direct response to Hurricane Larry, Greenland expects four feet of snow next week.
A veteran state trooper, a two-year-old boy, and his parents were among the other victims of Hurricane Ida as it battered the country’s east coast last week.
Connecticut state trooper Sgt. Brian Mohl, Connecticut state trooper Sgt.
Toddler Lobsang, his dad Ang Lama, 50, and mom Mingma Sherpa, 48, were found dead inside their Woodside, Queens apartment.
Tragic mom Sherpa is said to have frantically called for help during the storm before she was killed alongside her husband and young son.
