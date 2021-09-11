Hurricane Olaf hits Mexico And Greenland prepares for storm!

HURRICANE Larry is ready to make the transition into a “massive blizzard”It is nearing Newfoundland when Hurricane Olaf, a Category 2 storm with 100mph winds, made landfall in Mexico.

“Larry is still a powerful hurricane east of Bermuda,” Chief Meteorologist WPDE ABC-15, Ed Piotrowski, tweeted midday Saturday. “It will transition into a massive blizzard that will dump 3-4 FEET of snow on coastal Greenland over the weekend!”

According to the U.S. National Hurricane Center, Larry is expected to move close or over southeastern Newfoundland on Friday night or Saturday morning.

After Hurricane Dennis was downgraded to a Category I hurricane, Larry left Bermuda Thursday night. Maximum winds were 90 mph.

Larry was predicted to stay out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean. “significant swells” From midweek to the weekend, the East Coast.

“These swells will likely cause life-threatening surf and rip-conditions so beach-goers are urged to follow the guidance of lifeguards and local officials,” Lara Pagano (National Weather Service meteorologist) said.

NHC Eastern Pacific reported that Hurricane Olaf, a Category 4 hurricane, made landfall near San Jose del Cabo in Baja California Sur on Thursday night, with sustained winds of around 100 mph.