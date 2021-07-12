Hunter X Hunter: Season 5-6 Release Date for Netflix

Hunter X Hunter is a popular Japanese anime series based on a manga with the same name. Yoshihiro Togashi authors the manga. The anime series was adapted for the second time, and it has been quite successful from the source material.

The anime revolves around Gon Freecss, son of the world’s most popular hunter who aspires to follow in his father’s footsteps. Greece has raw talent and boundless potential. The support that Freecss receives from loyal and incredible friends is all he needs to become the most excellent hunter in the world.

Freecss also has an ulterior motive which involves him locating the whereabouts of his missing father.

Hunter X Hunter: Season 5 and 6 Release Date on Netflix

It’s been a year that Hunter X Hunter is available for streaming on the streaming giant. Initially, the fifth and sixth seasons of Hunter X Hunter were set to release on the 1st of July 2021; however, the anime will be returning with 5-6 on the 1st of August 2021 in the US.

Both Netflix and Viz Media feature a lucrative and fruitful relationship in anime like Castlevania, Bleach, Naruto, and Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. Soon the partnership will be bringing the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series into the streaming giant.

Hunter X Hunter: When can fans get more of Hunter X Hunter on Netflix?

There are six seasons of Hunter X Hunter as the series ended abruptly back in 2014. The anime series couldn’t continue because Yoshiro Togashi, the author, took a break from the series due to health issues.

It’s been seven years since the anime ended. Over the years, several chapters of the series were released, and several other materials are ready to be adapted. At the time of writing, there is no confirmation if the anime will be returning as there are many materials left to be adapted.

If you happen to love anime, there’s a vast selection of anime titles heading to the streaming giant in July 2021.