Hunter Biden’s First Public Appearance After Plea Deal

Tom O'Brien
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

Hunter Biden, son of President Biden, made his debut in public after his guilty plea at the white banquet for Indian PM Narendra Modi. Hunter Biden, the son of President Biden, is the first to face criminal charges. Hunter Biden’s first public outing comes after House Republicans published a shocking What’s App Message allegedly sent by Hunter in 2017 to a Chinese Businessman following the failure of an energy deal.

Latest News

Previous article
Your BBQ is hiding hidden health hazards.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder