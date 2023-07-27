Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty on Tax Charges

Hunter Biden has not pleaded guilty in federal court.TaxationThe charges were filed after the Judge presiding the case stated that she wasn’t ready to accept the plea deal he appeared to have reached with the United States Justice Department.

Joe Biden's son arrived at federal court in Delaware in a secret service motorcade of six SUVs on Wednesday and was expected to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for allegedly failing to pay federal taxes on more than $1.5 million in income in 2017 and 2018. In addition, he was to plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges for failing to pay federal taxes on more than $1.5 million in income between 2017 and 2018.

Maryellen Noreika, a U.S. district judge in the District of Columbia, deferred her decision. Noreika expressed her concern over the possibility of two different deals intersecting and how they could affect her jurisdiction. NBC News reported. Both deals concern alleged tax arrears and gun charges.

"These agreements are not straightforward and they contain atypical provisions," Noreika said, The Wall Street Journal. "I'm not in a position where I can decide to accept or reject a plea agreement and I need to defer it."

CBS News: Hunter Biden is unlikely to be sentenced in jail under the original agreement. reported.

Hunter Biden has not entered a guilty plea to the felony charges of illegally possessing a gun while using and abusing a controlled drug, as reported by Reuters.

CBS News reported that the agreement would require Hunter Biden not to use drugs for a period of two years, without committing any additional crimes. The report stated that, upon completion of the diversion agreement, the gun charges would have been dismissed without a plea.

Noreika said she had “concerns” about the parties’ connecting the tax plea agreement to the gun charge, CNN reported.

Biden’s agreement with the Justice Department was reached in conjunction with U.S. attorney David Weiss, of Delaware. Weiss was appointed by Trump as well and was retained by Biden for the purpose of overseeing the case. Republicans claim that Justice Department offered Hunter Biden an amiable deal. The Wall Street Journal reported that the Justice Department has denied any favoritism.

Karine Jeane-Pierre, White House press secretary said that Hunter Biden “is a citizen of the United States and this is an individual matter.” “As we have said, the president and the first lady, they love their son and will continue to support him as he rebuilds his life.”