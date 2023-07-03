Hundreds of flights canceled ahead of holiday with Buttigieg under fire and country’s worst airport revealed

As the worst airport in the country is revealed, hundreds of flights were canceled and thousands of people left stranded before the holiday of July 4.

In the face of increasing delays and cancellations, frustrated travelers are lashing out against United States Transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The report also states that another 31,000 persons were late.

Buttigieg tweeted throughout the week about the weather and the resulting flight delays, encouraging travelers to contact the FAA prior to their flights.

However, he also recognized the difficult travel conditions – as well as a major milestone in the industry which occurred on the 30th of June.

The number of passengers on US Airlines reached an unprecedented high yesterday. With an overall cancellation of 2.7%, this is the lowest rate since the beginning of the week. Good progress here—FAA will continue to work with airlines to manage weather & reduce delays,” he tweeted on July 1.

The tweet was followed up by a second one on 2 July, in which he wrote: “Yesterday the cancellation rate had dropped to below 2 per cent — indicating a good recovery after severe weather struck multiple hubs this week. We’re still expecting some weather-related disruptions today. Follow @FAANews and your airline for weather updates.”

The slew delays and cancellations have left many travellers stranded.

“Hey Pete, the weather doesn’t cause all the cancellations from airlines, overbooking does . Spirit cancelled my flight and gave me 90-days to change my date or lose my credit. One person sent a tweet to Buttigieg saying, “Penalize them as you would your partner if he was late for your birthday.”

You need to insist that they stop selling tickets when there is no one to fly them. Another wrote: “The weather excuse is BS.”

I was not the only one who had a frustrating week. Beyond the delays/cancellations, there are fundamental flaws in communicating and assisting customers while happening. Another person added: “Stuck at 1am with no lodging after 9 hours of delays, and 6 hour phone waiting times for both AA + UA is unacceptable.”

“Long-haul flights from Newark, esp. United Airlines is still a mess. Some have now been cancelled & rescheduled twice or thrice over ! I was myself cancelled thrice …. Payed out of my own pocket to return to the office 8k miles from home. “The scenes at Newark, with families in them, were very distressing,” said another.

‘ENORMOUS PRESSURE’

Talking to CBS News Buttigieg blamed bad weather on Face the nation, July 2, for delays and disruptions.

He said that “the weather put enormous pressure on system.”

“If you look at the overall picture, we’ve seen a lot of improvements,” Buttigieg claimed of air travel.

“But we had a hard few days with severe weather at the beginning of [last] This week was a very stressful one for the system.

“I think that more passengers understand that no one can control the weather, but anything that’s under the control of the airlines and anything that we can do on the FAA side, we need to continue pushing to make sure that there’s the smoothest possible experience for air passengers everywhere,” he said.

The worst summer travel airport revealed

As summer vacations are expected to be more frequent now that schools have ended, Forbes The worst airports in the country at this time of the year have been identified.

The publication analyzed the on-time performance and airfare prices in the summer months of 100 airports that were the busiest.

Orlando Sanford International Airport, with a percentage of 67 per cent on-time arrivals, has the least number.

According to Forbes, weather delays and arriving planes can also cause flight delays.

Florida is home to three of the five worst airports for summer travel.

Orlando International Airport comes in second, St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport third, Asheville Regional Airport fourth, Orlando International fifth, Bradley International Airport sixth.