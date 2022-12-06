Hulu Wins Second New Zealand International Emmy Winner ‘Rūrangi’

EXCLUSIVEHulu acquired exclusive streaming rights in the United States for New Zealand’s second season of transgender drama RūrangiRecently, a nomination for International Emmys was made in recognition of the best short-form series.

Second season in post production and expected to be finished for Q1-2023.

The first season, which was nominated for a GLAAD Media Award, charted the story of transgender activist Caz Davis who returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community of Rūrangi, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before Caz transitioned. In the second season, Rūrangi’s culture war intensifies between the transgender activists, farmers, and local Māori, while ancestors from the past reach out to the living with unfinished business.

Returning cast are Elz Carrad, Āwhina Rose Henare Ashby, Ramon Te Wake, Aroha Rawson, Renee Lyons, Renée Sheridan and new cast members include Cohen Holloway and Liam Coleman recasting the roles of Gerald and Jem respectively.

Rūrangi Briar Grace Smith and Max Currie are the showrunners. Cole Meyers is the series writer and Craig Gainsborough is Autonomouse’s lead producer. Tweedie Waititi and Graham Tipene co-produce with Melissa Nickerson.

NZ on Air has supported this series and Sky Originals NZ. Sales are being handled by The Yellow Affair. In some countries, the original series was released as a movie.

