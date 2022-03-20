Hulu subscribers will now be able to purchase Disney Plus for $2.99 per month

Marvel fans will love you! Star WarsYou probably have Disney Plus, or Pixar, already. As of December, the service had 130 million subscribers. Disney plans to add more than 100 million by the end of 2024. There are many people who still haven’t made the leap, but Disney wants to make it easier. Hulu subscribers now have the option to add a Disney Plus subscription at a discounted $2.99 per month.

Disney launched a bundle last spring that included all three streaming services. The Disney Bundle was appropriately named. It offered subscriptions to Disney Plus and Hulu for $12.99 per month. Since then, the price has gone up to $13.99 per month.

If you planned on joining all three services anyway, it’s a solid deal that can save you a few bucks. But what about the customers who don’t care about live sports? Prior to this, you could only subscribe to one of the services. Hulu subscribers will now be able to add Disney Plus for $2.99 per month. This feature is available to Hulu subscribers who subscribe to either the Hulu No Ads plan or the standard Hulu plan.

A Disney Plus subscription cost $6.99 per month when it first launched in late 2019. The price of Disney Plus rose by $1 to $7.99 per month in March. This new deal will save you $5 each month if you already pay Hulu but want Disney Plus.

Hulu now offers Disney Plus and ESPN+ Partner Add-ons On its website.

“For an additional $2.99/month, eligible Hulu-billed subscribers can get the Disney+ Add-on to access content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more via the Disney+ app and website,”Hulu provides more information on its website. “Head to your Account page to sign up for the add-on and activate your Disney+ account. Then download the Disney+ app or visit DisneyPlus.com to start streaming!”

What to watch on Disney’s streaming services

Disney has shared the April releases lists on Hulu, Disney Plus and YouTube. Marvel fans have access to four episodes on Disney Plus. Moon KnightThere are plenty of things to look forward too throughout the month, including the May season finale. A few movies and shows are new, as well. Scrat Tales, Sketchbook?, and Better than Ever!.

Hulu may have a different schedule depending on how much you enjoy reality TV. A new series, called The KardashiansThe premiere of Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and the rest the family will be on the small screen next month. Hulu’s other originals will be available in April. Madagascar: A Little WildSeason 7 The Croods Family Treeseason 2 The Hardy BoysSeason 2 WokeSeason 2 Captive AudienceAnd CRUSH.

