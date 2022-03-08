Hulu has just released a new horror movie featuring Marvel’s Winter Soldier.

Two of Hulu’s biggest original series of the past three years are Normal People Pam & Tommy. Both shows follow chaotic relationships, but that’s about where the similarities end. Normal PeopleIt is based upon the novel of Sally Rooney, an Irish author. Meanwhile, Pam & TommyIs based in Rolling Stone article about the illegal distribution of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape. The stars of both shows have now teamed up to create a new Hulu original horror comedy, called “The Horror Comedy”. FreshYou can see it right now.

FreshMimi Cave’s feature film debut is here. Cave has previously directed music videos for artists like Vance Joy, Sleigh bells, and Sylvan Esso.

As mentioned above Fresh stars Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier). Both actors have starred previously in Hulu shows. Stan, however, is most well-known for his role in Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bucky Barnes or The Winter Soldier. Stan, who is fresh off his role as Bucky in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is also new. The Falcon, and the Winter SoldierYou can also voice the character. What If…?Disney Plus

Here is the trailer and synopsis. FreshHulu has a streaming version of the movie, titled “The Secret Life of a Woman” as of March 4th.

FRESH follows Noa, who meets the alluring Steve at a grocery store and – given her frustration with dating apps – takes a chance and gives him her number. After their first date, Noa is smitten and accepts Steve’s invitation to a romantic weekend getaway. But, she discovers that her new partner has hidden some strange appetites.

This quirky horror film has been well received by critics so far. Fresh currently has a 79% rating at the time of writing. Rotten Tomatoes. Yes, it does mean that the movie FreshIt is fresh. The audience score currently stands at 81%.

