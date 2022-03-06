Hugh Jackman was a matchmaker for Ryan Reynolds with The Free Guy Director

Over the years, there have been many actors and directors who simply work together and continue working on different projects. Think Johnny Depp and Tim Burton or Bill Murray and Wes Anderson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio. Well, there’s a new dynamic duo in Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who made Free GuyTogether and the upcoming Netflix movie The Adam Project. They are very much on the same page about how they met. Deadpoolstar and Reynolds’ frenemy Hugh Jackman.

Hugh Jackman was apparently their common collaborator who brought them together. As Reynolds quipped:

[Me and Shawn Levy]Hugh.com, a dating site where couples meet.

When speaking to CBS News The duo spoke out about their recent collaboration and their mutual friend. ProposalMarvel’s Star shares a past with the Marvel Universe a playful feud with . In Shawn Levy’s words:

[Jackman]Ryan said to me that if we ever meet and work together, it will be forever. It was wild from the moment we met on Free Guy.

Hugh Jackman worked with the director in 2011’s Reel SteelIt was recently replaced by. It has given me a new lease of life. . A renewed interest has been shown in a Reel SteelDisney+ is currently developing series, Jackson’s return is still a mystery. . Jackman could have gathered similar insights from Shawn Levy to Ryan Reynolds if he knew them separately.

The first film together by the couple. Free GuyThis summer, the movie ‘, arrived in theaters and was well received Positive reactions In general and in similar ways The Adam ProjectIt seems that it does So far, the critics have been impressed . The upcoming Netflix movie follows Reynolds’ character as he travels back in time to team up with his younger self and late father to save the future.

Hugh Jackman does not appear in the sci-fi movie, but he supported his fake rival and former director at its premiere. Check out this trio of gentlemen via Jackson’s Instagram :

So, we only need a Shawn Levy-Hugh Jackman collaboration. It would be great if it was a Wolverine/Deadpool team up flick, but Jackman has already given up. Logan. Reynolds, on the other hand is poised to star in another Deadpool movie. Levy might direct and Jackman may appear in a Wolverineesque dream sequence. On the other hand, recent wordFrom the 20th Century Studios’ president is the studio is just “days away” from Receive a script to help you with your next project Free Guy Following – maybe that’s his way in.