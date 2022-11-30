Love Actually It has been a rage Tradition of holiday viewing For many, and is considered one of the most important. Most romantic movies ever made Thanks to the ensemble cast Multiple storylines interconnected This is an enduringly quoteable line of dialogue. There’s one scene that lives in infamy probably more than any other, however, and that’s the one where David the Prime Minister celebrates his verbal bashing of the US president with an impromptu dance party. It turns out that Hugh Grant hated that scene — a fact that stands true as the beloved movie it set to celebrate its 20-year anniversary. He will however take credit for one. “genius” Addition to the number.

Hugh Grant was only one of many. Love Actually Actors who talked with Diane Sawyer The Laughter & Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later . The actor’s grumpiness was well-documented by writer and director Richard Curtis, co-star Emma Thompson, and even Grant himself, particularly when it came to that dance. Grant said to Sawyer:

I don’t think that I read it, but I was able to see the message in the text. ‘Well I’ll hate doing that.’ No Englishman can dance when they’re sober at 8 in the morning. … And I’m out of rhythm, by the way, especially in the beginning when I wiggle my ass. The later bit, right at the end, when I’m doing this [points and turns]I am not in sync with this song. However, I’ll give it to myself. The secretary lady caught me because it was mine idea. Genius.

Hugh Grant had twenty years to reflect on this popular number. “Jump” The Pointer Sisters was his escape route after he had been publicly demolished Billy Bob Thornton’s United States president . It’s obvious from the way Grant can immediately point out the scene’s flaws that he’s given it some thought over the past two decades. At least there’s one part of the scene he can take pride in, and he definitely should, because the Prime Minister being caught in the middle of his celebration is such a classic moment.

That doesn’t make his overall feelings about it any warmer, as he said on the ABC special:

And to this day, you know, there’s many people, and I agree with them, who think it’s the most excruciating scene ever committed to celluloid. However, some like it.

Richard Curtis seemed to know people would like it, and despite Hugh Grant’s initial refusal to do the scene, the director stood his ground, ultimately pulling rank on the actor. Curtis recalled:

He said no. I think he was hoping I’d get ill or something, and he’d say, ‘Oh what a shame, we’You’ll need to stop dancing. … Oh he was grumpy. He was grumbly. He knew that it was an obligation under contract. It was a bit of contractual obligation.

Longtime fans of the movie would likely say it was well-worth the director’s fight, but Richard Curtis did admit to thinking it was “agonizingly embarrassing” Hugh Grant was filming his dance routine, and he saw it.