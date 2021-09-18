Huge iPhone 13 test reveals if it’s FASTER than your pricey Samsung or Huawei

APPLE’S new iPhone is already crushing rivals when it comes to performance.
The iPhone 13 was announced just a few days ago – but early tests suggest it’s a computing beast.
Benchmark buster
Apple’s powerhouse blower is available for pre-order from today, but won’t be available generally until Friday, September 24.
But early benchmarks of the iPhone 13 suggest Apple’s new mobile blows all competition out of the water.
A benchmark test is a way of measuring the performance of a computer – like a smartphone.
It’s usually an app that will get the phone to complete a series of tasks.
It will assign a score to the phone depending on how well it completes these tasks.
These scores can then used to compare different smartphones.
Numbers game
There are two types of Geekbench score: single-core (using one core of the processor) and multi-core (using multiple processor cores).
For single-core, the iPhone 13 earns a whopping 1,728.
Here’s how that compares to rival devices:
iPhone 12 Pro Max – 1,573
Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G – 968
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro
OnePlus 8 – 877
Huawei P30 Pro – 685
For multi-core, the iPhone 13 comes in at 4,695.
Here’s how that compares to rival devices:
Asus ROG Phone 3 – 3,241
Xiaomi Poco F2 Pro – 3,222
OnePlus 8 – 3,124
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G – 3,096
Does it matter?
Of course, it’s important to note that benchmarks aren’t the ultimate test of a smartphone’s performance.
Benchmarks are often designed to show how a user would use the phone.
They can’t capture everyday usage.
So you might find that a smartphone might perform very well in benchmarks, but a different model with a lower score is actually better at certain tasks you love doing – like editing videos, running AR apps, or playing games.
Phone performance is just one aspect of what makes a phone great.
You should consider price, camera quality, storage space, the operating system, the phone’s exterior design and much more.
Also bear in mind that most high-end phones are exceptionally powerful, so small differences in benchmark scores don’t matter too much.
The iPhone 13 is available for pre-order now, and goes on sale on Friday, September 24 for $699/£679.
