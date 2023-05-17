Huge celebrity’s TV show AXED by BBC after crisis talks following scandal

THE BBC has pulled KSI, the YouTube sensation’s show.

The influencer-turned-boxer had been in line for a big money turn on mainstream TV after years dominating online platforms.

2 KSI’s BBC show was nipped in bud Credit: Getty Images – Getty

But the Corporation made a U turn a couple of weeks after KSI The slur was used in a YouTube clip, and shocked viewers reacted with fury.

A BBC insider stated: “The BBC decided to not continue with the programme following the controversy.”

“It can’t be seen to endorse anything like that and bosses were as shocked and disappointed by the slur as everyone else.”

It comes at a time when KSI is facing another internet storm following the knockout of Joe Fournier by an accident elbow during their high-profile bout last weekend.

His opponent called him a cheat for the shocking blow which ended the fight in controversal fashion.

Last month, we reported that KSI’s television project was in jeopardy after the ill-judged remark.

Although KSI apologised and said he felt “genuinely ashamed” about saying the derogatory term for people of South Asian origin, it’s not the first time he’s found himself in hot water.

A TV insider said: “Part of the reason the BBC were interested in working with him is because he’s edgy and has the attention of a lot of young people.

“But that’s also why they’ve been rocked by what’s happened recently, because he might just be a bit too edgy.

“And with so many young eyes on him, they don’t want someone with potential to be a bad influence to be given a platform on the Beeb.

“Meetings are continuing and uncomfortable execs are considering whether he might have gone to far.”

KSI hails from Watford in Hertford and is a boxer, rapper, and the owner of Prime Energy drinks.

His YouTube videos were viewed more than ten billion time.

The group got in hot water when they staged an imitation of Channel 4’s gameshow Then, using the letters in the word to form the phrase racist.

Justifying it in the video he said: “I don’t mean this maliciously but the word is p***. I’m sorry, but we need points.” before the Sidemen fell about laughing.

The term was attacked almost immediately on social networks, and many of those who were abused using it expressed their outrage.

Later KSI said: “I wanna apologise for saying a racial slur.

“There’s no excuse, no matter the circumstances, I shouldn’t have said it and I’m sorry.”

We contacted the BBC for comment and KSI for a representative.