Howard Stern floats anti-Vax Theory over Kirstie Alley’s Death

A series of episodes “The Howard Stern Show,” the shock jock alluded to Kirstie Alley’s death being connected to her opposition to COVID-19 vaccine and safety precautions.

It “Cheers” Star, who had been fighting colon cancer for many years, died Monday. While discussing her death, Stern suggested Alley’s death may have happened because she was publicly against getting the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters and abiding by COVID-19 safety protocols.

Last year, at the age of97 my father received COVID. He received Ivermectin along with several other treatment options. He was able to recover. I have never needed to intubate him. THOUSANDS of Drs use protocols such as ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, zinc sulfate & azithromycin at first symptoms. You can save thousands. https://t.co/sJxP0dBdIL — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) July 17, 2021

“I was all freaked out. My wife told me this morning that Kirstie Alley died,” Stern spoke Tuesday. “Well, what freaked me out about Kirstie Alley is — is that she’s 71 and I know to some people that’s old, but to me that’s young and they’re saying it was like a sudden kind of cancer.”

Stern then went on to say Alley may have died because she wouldn’t go to the doctor during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Maybe — this was a theory this morning cause we were all discussing it. Maybe she didn’t go to the doctor soon enough when she wasn’t feeling well? But that’s complete — a story made up by us. I mean, there’s no facts behind it,” Stern stated.

Alley expressed a number of reservations about the possibility of receiving the COVID-19 booster and vaccine.

“Get the vaccines and boosters, I don’t care… but until they can prevent me from getting COVID or prevent you from getting it.. I won’t be getting it and will ignore mandates to get it.. seems fair to me,” Alley stated this in a Tweet on Oct. 16, 2021.