Howard Hesseman, WKRP in Cincinnati, Is Dead At 81

Howard Hesseman is a beloved character actor, best known for his work in the hit sitcom WKRP CincinnatiThe actor, sadly has passed away. According to reports, the veteran actor died from complications following a colon operation he had in summer 2021. He was 81 years old at the time.

According to reports, the star died Saturday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Los Angeles. Robbie Kass, his representative confirmed his death. The statement he gave to Variety Kass remembered his client affectionately and paid tribute to him, remembering his talents as a performer, as well as his kindness as a person.

Howard was a remarkable talent and a lifelong friend. His kindnesses and generosity were matched by his influence on generations of actors around the world and his admiration for improvisational comedy.

Those sentiments are truly a beautiful way to sum up Howard Hesseman’s talents as a performer. Over the course of his career, the actor mastered many skills that allowed him to become a star in the entertainment business. And believe it or not, his journey in the business didn’t actually start on the stage.

The star was born in Lebanon, Oregon on February 27, 1940. He worked as a radio DJ during his youth, where he used the on-air name Don Sturdy. He was also a founding member and founder of The Committee, an improv comedy group based out of San Francisco. It was during this time that he ultimately emerged as an influential figure within the counterculture movement during the late ‘60s.

Many TV viewers will tell you that Howard Hesseman is right alongside many of the greatest names in television, including Betty White and Bob Saget. Hesseman will be missed by all of these greats, but his legacy will continue for many generations.

CinemaBlend sends our deepest condolences and sympathies to the loved ones.

More to follow…