How Your Dental Health Relates To High Blood Pressure

Of course, the health of your mouth shouldn’t be ignored in the argument for proper dental care. It is recommended that adults with healthy teeth visit their dentist at least once a year, but going twice a year is the best option (via WebMD). During a teeth cleaning, your dentist will remove plaque and tartar that can build up along your gum line and in between your teeth (via Healthline). Tarter can develop in anyone’s mouth, no matter how good their at-home cleaning routine is.

According to the American Dental Association, “regular dental visits are important because they can help spot dental health problems early on when treatment is likely to be simpler and more affordable.” If your dental hygienist notices early signs of oral health problems like gum disease, cavities, or oral cancer, they can quickly treat the problem or prevent it from worsening. You should also remember to brush your teeth twice each day and floss at least once per day.