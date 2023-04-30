How you can now save £5 while using Gatwick airport’s car park thanks to The Sun

Parking at the airport has never been easier.

If you’ve ever driven into a zone that is chargeable after you missed an exit or a turn, you are familiar with the financial pain.

2 Thanks to Central Recorder you can now avoid being hit with a £5 charge while using Gatwick airport’s car park Credit: Getty

2 Gatwick Parking had slapped any driver with a £5 fine when passing through the red zone due to automatic cameras that clock each registration plate, regardless of whether the vehicle stops

Leaving Gatwick’s long-stay car park has frequently caused confusion for drivers due to the very small exit sign that can be easily overlooked.

Until recently, Gatwick Parking slapped any driver with a £5 fine when passing through the red zone due to automatic cameras that clock each registration plate, regardless of whether the vehicle stops.

The warning was given to motorists that they only had one minute, if by mistake they drove into the zone of drop-off, before they would be charged. This leaves little time for navigation and traffic.

Sun journalist Graham Wray who only entered the red area for one minute 16 seconds was confused when he received a recent charge.

He said: “I was livid because even Lewis Hamilton would find it impossible to drive through in under a minute! I drove at the speed limit, didn’t stop and still got charged.”

But when he complained to NCP, which runs Gatwick’s car parks, he was told the charge would be waived as the non-chargeable grace ­period is actually one minute 30 seconds.

This is in spite of the two NCP call center workers, and NCP’s own website which states that drivers need to pass through in under one minute.

A spokesperson for NCP said: “Staff members will now be retrained and told to check facts before informing customers.

“We apologise that the information provided was not accurate.”

NCP, thanks to Central Recorder has amended its website wording, which allows for extra time if drivers at Gatwick make mistakes.

Graham said: “If I hadn’t phoned to check I would have received a £100 penalty fine for not paying the charge I otherwise had no idea I’d incurred.

“I’m glad they’ve corrected their timings so drivers who make an honest mistake won’t face further fines.

“But this has been going on for two years since the £5 charge was introduced.

“How many other drivers have been caught out like me and paid a charge and fine they didn’t need to?”