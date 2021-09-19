How Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Have Built an Enduring Marriage

“We refer to ourselves as ‘life partners,’ where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. There’s no deal breakers,” Will explained in a 2018 appearance on TIDAL’s Rap Radar podcast. “There’s nothing she could do—ever—nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death, and it feels so good to get to that space.”

It’s a place that’s taken plenty of digging and learning and endless communication, but it’s their work-filled journey that helps make this destination feel so sweet.

“Here’s the thing about Will and I, it’s like, we are family, that’s never going down! It’s just not! Ever!” she dished to Sway Calloway during a June 2018 interview on Sway in the Morning on SiriusXM’s Shade 45. “It doesn’t matter, all that relationship and what people think, ideas of a husband and a partner and all that, man, whatever, at the end of the day, that’s a man that can rely on me for the rest of his life, period.”

(Originally published July 22, 2020, at 12 a.m. PT)