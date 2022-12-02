How ‘White Lotus’ The Second Season of the TV Series, Episode 2: A Classic Movie Scene Recreated, Shot-For–Shot

However White Lotus Season two of HBO’s series, which is currently set in the future, is giving us all sorts of mid-20th-century vibes. If you’re a fan of classic Italian movies, it should come as no surprise. As the setting for the TV series moved from Hawaii to Sicily for the second season, the show’s creator decided to pay homage to Italian movies. A scene from the third season’s second episode features a shot-forshot representation of a classic Italian movie scene.

As filming for the second season began in Noto, the show’s cinematographer Xavier Grobet realized that they were standing at the exact location where the 1960 Italian movie L’Avventura Filmed. The Noto Cathedral is seen from the top. White Lotus Grobert, director Mike White had the brilliant idea to recreate a scene in the film’s classic movie.

This is a stunning remake of an old classic

In the remake scene, Aubrey Plaza enters the Italian courtyard as Monica Vitti did. L’Avventura. The 1960 Italian drama by Michelangelo Antonioni tells the story of a young woman’s disappearance. As the woman’s lover Gabriele Ferzetti and her best friend Vitti search for the missing woman, a romance develops between them.

These are some of the most striking similarities between TV series and films. They are both. L’Avventura White LotusVitti and Plaza are aware of all the men watching them as they move about the courtyard. You can see that the cameras are angled at the right angles and people in the courtyard. The only thing that is different about the scene are the actors, along with the color of the film.

The scene is discussed in An interview with VarietyWhite reflection, “As someone who watched it young, I just was like, ‘Is this what it’s like in Italy? Are the guys like this there?’ They’re so blatant and aggressive with her, and there’s this kind of menace in the air.”

RELATED: This Wearable Device Doesn’t Track Your Health, It Actively Helps Improve It By Reducing Stress Signals In The Body

White included the remake due to the shows sexual undertones. The episode of this is approximately “men and women and some of the classic sexual politics dynamics,” White claims that he made the decision to “lean into the archetypal Italian men coming onto a woman on the street.”

White noticed similarities between HBO and the Italian film. “L’Avventura is about the desperate search for the meaning of life as much as the actual disappeared woman,” The TV director was described. “Obviously, White Lotus touches on the malaise of wealthy people and that kind of search for meaning when you’re just lounging by an infinity pool.”

Find out More About Suggest