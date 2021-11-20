How Vice President Kamala Harris Became 1st Female President for Only 90 Minutes

Vice President Kamala Harris assumed the reins of power while President Joe Biden was undergoing a colonoscopy as part of his annual physical at Walter Reade Medical Center. It was his first physical since taking office earlier this year. Presidential power was temporarily transferred to Harris while Biden was under anesthesia for the procedure, making her America’s first female president for about 90 minutes.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.