How Vice President Kamala Harris Became 1st Female President for Only 90 Minutes
By Tom O'Brien
Vice President Kamala Harris assumed the reins of power while President Joe Biden was undergoing a colonoscopy as part of his annual physical at Walter Reade Medical Center. It was his first physical since taking office earlier this year. Presidential power was temporarily transferred to Harris while Biden was under anesthesia for the procedure, making her America’s first female president for about 90 minutes. 

