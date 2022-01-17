How to Watch The Tragedy Of Macbeth: Does the Film Have a Streaming Option?

Double trouble and double toil! William Shakespeare’s celebrated tragedy “Macbeth”Joel Coen (one half of the duo behind films including “No Country For Old Men,” “Fargo,” “True Grit,” “The Big Lebowski.” This isn’t the first time the Oscar-winner has adapted source material, but it is his first filmmaking effort without his brother, Ethan.

The A24 and Apple Original films “The Tragedy of Macbeth”To glowing reviews, the film premiered at the 2021 New York Film Festival. The film has been described as a surrealist and visually pared-down approach to Shakespeare’s cautionary tale of murderous greed and ruthless ambition.

Denzel Washington plays the title character Macbeth. Frances McDormand, his co-producer, portrays Lady Macbeth. The supporting cast includes Harry Melling, Moses Ingram and Brandan Gleeson.

Whether you’re a fan of the Coen brothers, a Shakespeare enthusiast or both, this isn’t a film you’ll want to miss. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”(View the official trailer here.)

When is “The Tragedy of Macbeth” streaming?

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”It premiered in theaters Dec. 25, and became available to stream on Apple TV+ Jan. 14, 2022. After a seven-day trial, you can purchase a subscription for $4.99 per month.

It is “The Tragedy of Macbeth”Playing in theatres?

Who is in the “Tragedy of Macbeth” Cast?

The film’s ensemble cast includes a variety of theater and screen veterans including:

Denzel Washington plays Macbeth

Francis McDormand is Lady Macbeth

Brendan Gleeson plays Duncan

Corey Hawkins is MacDuff

Lady MacDuff as Moses Ingram

Malcolm Harry Melling

Bertie Carvel, Banquo

Alex Hassell is Ross

Where are Other? “Macbeth”Adaptations Streaming

“Macbeth”This has been changed many times. Here’s a list of recent iterations and where you can stream them: