How to watch the Power of the Dog: Where is it streaming?

“The Power of the Dog”It has been the talk in Tinseltown since its debut last fall, but it is still a mystery to many. It’s the first film from Oscar-winning “The Piano” “Bright Star”Jane Campion has been a filmmaker for more than ten years. She boasts Oscar-nominated performances by the likes Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smith-McPhee.

With the film poised to be a major presence at Sundays Oscars, you may be wondering what it’s about and where to watch it. Below are the answers to your questions.

Where is it? “The Power of the Dog” Streaming?

“The Power of the Dog”This film is available exclusively on Netflix and is an original Netflix film.

What is It? “The Power of the Dog” About?

Based on the 1967 Thomas Savage novel with the same name “The Power of the Dog”It takes place in Montana in 1925 and opens with the story of two brothers. Jesse Plemons and Benedict Cumberbatch play the more reserved George. They own a bustling ranch but Phil is happy living in their quiet, rugged lives. George, however, is lonely.

George marries Rose (Kirsten Dust), a young woman from a nearby village, and brings Peter (Kodi McPhee), to live with him on the ranch. George is known for being aggressive and hostile towards newcomers. As the drama unfolds secrets emerge that expose a toxic masculinity against the American West.

What Themes Can Be Explored in “The Power of the Dog?”

Campion also uses the film as a drama about a single character. “The Power of the Dog” to unfurl a story about masculinity – specifically the expectations laid on men, and how the repression of certain qualities (like one’s homosexuality) can have tremendously damaging consequences.

On the one hand, “The Power of the Dog”It’s a family drama. But on the other, it’s a story about resentment and the consequences of burying one’s true feelings.

The video is available to view “Power of the Dog”Trailer