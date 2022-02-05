On Friday morning, the 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicked off in Beijing. We’re only six months removed from the 2020 Summer Games, which were delayed to summer 2021 due to the pandemic. NBCUniversal will once again broadcast the games on the cable networks NBC, CNBC, and USA. You can also stream the entire 2022 Winter Olympics on Peacock, but you’ll need to sign up for one of the paid tiers to watch the events live. If you want to know how to watch the Olympics, online or on TV, we’ve got you covered.

How to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics online

If you don’t have cable or an internet TV service, the easiest way to watch the Winter Games is on Peacock. NBC’s streaming service does have a free tier, but it’s limited to news, recaps, and highlights. If you want to watch along live, you’ll need to spend some money.

Peacock has two paid tiers: Peacock Premium ($5 a month) and Peacock Premium Plus ($10 a month). If you’re just signing up for the games, pick the cheaper plan. Want to know what to watch after the games are over? Check out our list of Peacock’s new releases.

If you already pay for cable, you can tune into NBC, CNBC, and USA to watch the games as well. Primetime coverage will begin at 5:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT Monday through Saturday and 4:00 PM PT / 7:00 PM ET on Sundays. Some of the internet TV services that have these networks include YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream.

If you have access to any of those services, you can also tune in online via NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app. You will need a TV provider in order to start streaming.

Schedule for the Winter Games broadcast

Image source: Galina Barskaya/Adobe

Now that you know how to watch the Olympics online and on TV, you are probably trying to figure out which events you want to tune in for in the coming weeks.

The opening ceremony began airing at 3:30 AM PT / 6:30 AM ET on Thursday, February 4th. The Winter Olympics run through Sunday, February 20th, featuring 109 medal events across 15 different sports. You can check the full schedule on the official Olympics website.

According to NBC Sports, Peacock will stream four exclusive shows during the games. These shows will feature highlights from the events, interviews with athletes, and more:

The Olympics Show (8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET) is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events.

(8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET) is a live studio show that will highlight the biggest, must-see moments, feature athlete interviews, and preview upcoming events. Olympic Ice (10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET) will be essential viewing for figure skating fans, featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns

(10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET) will be essential viewing for figure skating fans, featuring in-depth analysis of one of the Winter Games’ most popular events, including competition highlights, interviews with Team USA athletes, practice reports, and scoring breakdowns Winter Gold (11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET) will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action.

(11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET) will provide a comprehensive look at the most compelling performances of the day so that fans never miss a minute of action. Top Highlights (8:00 p.m. – 8:00 a.m. ET) will give fans even more memorable moments and highlights throughout the day.

If you’re looking for something to watch this weekend, snowboarding, skiing, and hockey all air tonight. Curling and luge dominate the schedule on Saturday, and if you can’t sleep, the men’s cross-country skiing skiathlon airs at 2:00 AM ET on Sunday.