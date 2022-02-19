How to Watch Texas Chainsaw Massacre: Where It’s Streaming

In 1974, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” emerged as one of the most influential slasher movies of all time, and Leatherface entered the pantheon of horror villain greats. After the whopping success of Tobe Hooper’s original, seven films have continued its legacy of haunted houses, cannibal families, and yes, lots of chainsaws.

Feb. 18 marks the arrival of another installment, which is a direct sequel to the 1974 original. Directed by David Blue Garcia and scripted by Chris Thomas Devlin, the story picks up 50 years after Sally Hardesty was the sole survivor of a murder spree carried out by Leatherface and his bloodthirsty family. Melody (Sarah Yarkin) and her younger sister Lila (Elsie Fisher) show up to a remote Texas town hoping to turn it into a haven for young influencers and entrepreneurs. Unfortunately, Harlow also happens to be the hometown of Leatherface (Mark Burnham). When he begins terrorizing the new townsfolk, Sally (Olwen Fouéré) comes back to help take him down.

If you’re looking to get in on the gorefest, here’s how to watch “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”

When Does “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Come Out?

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” premieres Friday, Feb. 18.

Is “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Streaming?

Yes! The film is streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Will “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Be Playing in Theaters?

No. While originally planned for a theatrical release, the film was sold to Netflix for an exclusive streaming release.

Watch the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Trailer

Where Can You Watch the Other “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” Films?