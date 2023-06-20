Selma, the acclaimed 2014 historical drama film directed by Ava DuVernay, offers a poignant portrayal of the pivotal events surrounding the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches. Led by Martin Luther King Jr., Hosea Williams, and John Lewis, these marches played a crucial role in the fight against segregation in the American South. With a star-studded cast, including David Oyelowo, Tom Wilkinson, Tim Roth, Carmen Ejogo, and Common, Selma received critical acclaim and multiple award nominations. If you’re eager to experience this gripping and important piece of cinematic history, here’s a guide on how to watch Selma online.

Where to watch Selma online?

Where

Selma is currently available for streaming on various platforms, allowing you to enjoy the film from the comfort of your own home. The following streaming services provide access to Selma:

Amazon Prime Video: Subscribers to Amazon Prime can stream Selma as part of their membership, or it can be rented or purchased separately through Amazon Video. Paramount Plus: Selma can be streamed on the Paramount Plus platform, offering a vast library of movies and TV shows. It is available as part of the subscription package or as an additional channel through Apple TV and Amazon Channels. MGM Plus: Selma is also accessible through the MGM Plus streaming service, available on Amazon Channels and Roku Premium Channel.

How to watch Selma online?

If you prefer to own or rent the film digitally, Selma is available for purchase or rental on the following platforms:

DIRECTV Microsoft Store AMC on Demand Apple TV Amazon Video Google Play Movies YouTube Vudu Redbox

These platforms offer the flexibility to watch Selma on a range of devices, from smartphones to smart TVs.

Theatrical and Re-release Information:

Selma initially premiered at the American Film Institute Festival on November 11, 2014. It began a limited release in the United States on December 25, 2014, followed by a wide theatrical release on January 9, 2015, just ahead of the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery marches. In honor of the march’s historical significance, the film was re-released on March 20, 2015.

Awards and Recognition:

Selma garnered critical acclaim and received numerous award nominations. At the 87th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for Best Picture and won the award for Best Original Song. Additionally, it received four Golden Globe Award nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director, and Best Actor, ultimately winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Conclusion:

Selma serves as a powerful and thought-provoking depiction of the struggle for civil rights in America. Directed by Ava DuVernay and featuring a stellar cast, the film offers an emotional journey through the events surrounding the Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches. Whether you choose to stream Selma through platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, or MGM Plus, or opt for a digital purchase or rental, this impactful film is widely accessible. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience Selma and gain a deeper understanding of the fight for equality and justice in America’s history.