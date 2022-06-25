How to Watch Marcel the Shell With Shoes On: Is It Streaming?

Short-film star Marcel the Shell from the viral shorts “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” is embarking on a feature-length journey.

Comedian Jenny Slate, screenwriter Dean Fleischer-Camp and screenwriter Nick Paley reunite to explore more of Marcel’s story. The upcoming A24 film, “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” was developed after two short films of the same name, created by Slate, Fleischer-Camp, Paley, and producer Elisabeth Holm, in 2010.

More than a decade later, the trio has elaborated on Marcel’s backstory in this feature film. The “beloved character” Marcel, voiced by Slate, embarks on a journey to find his missing family. The screenwriting trio maintains Marcel’s quirkiness and friendly demeanor through the highly anticipated stop-motion mockumentary.

But, how exactly can audiences watch Marcel the Shell’s journey?

Is “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” opens exclusively in theaters Friday, June 17, so the only way to see it opening weekend is in a movie theater. A streaming release date has not yet been set.

A24 is distributing the film and after the distributor’s exclusive output deal with Showtime, agreeing to exclusively air all A24 films on Showtime. This deal includes A24 films that are released until November 1 2022, and will then be available on Showtime — either on-air, on-demand, or online.

A24’s changing distribution decisions (see “Everything Everywhere All At Once’s” theatrical and streaming roll out) could delay “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” VOD and streaming premieres. It’s safe to assume — for now — that “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” will be available to rent around August 1 and eventually stream on Showtime.

Who Is in the “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” Cast?

Comedian Jenny Slate has reprised her role as Marcel’s voice. Slate collaborated with Dean Fleischer-Camp on the YouTube short films, and the two reunited with Nick Paley to co-write the feature screenplay; along with Slate, Fleischer-Camp appears in the film, but as himself. Fleischer-Camp is not the only figure to portray themselves in the film, other famous pop-culture figures assist Marcel on his journey, including Lesley Stahl, Conan O’Brien, and Brian Williams. The cast also includes Jessi Klein (“Big Mouth”), Isabella Rossellini (“Death Becomes Her”), Andy Richter (“Conan”), Nathan Fielder (“Nathan For You”), Rosa Salazar (“American Horror Story: Murder House”), Thomas Mann (“Halloween Kills”), and Peter Bonerz.

What Is “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On” About?

Slate’s famous shell, Marcel, is a sweet one-inch-tall shell who lives with his grandmother Connie and their pet lint, Alan. Marcel and Connie were once a part of a large community of shells, but after a mysterious tragedy, the grandmother and grandson live alone. As Marcel continues living in his home, a documentary filmmaker comes to cohabitation in the Airbnb and creates a short film drawing in millions of passionate fans. Marcel and the documentary filmmaker work together to find Marcel’s long-lost family.

Watch the “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On” Trailer