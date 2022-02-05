How to Watch Jackass Forever: Is It Streaming?

Ready to get kicked in the face by an annoyed donkey?

This is the question that many “Jackass” stars have faced over the years, first on the beloved MTV prank show and then in the series of increasingly ridiculous (and weirdly endearing) movies. The latest “Jackass” endeavor, “Jackass Forever,” is now upon us, full of oversized contraptions, precarious situations, and serious self-injury that makes you say “ouch” aloud even if you’re in a crowded cinema. The fourth theatrical film in the franchise is once again directed by “Jackass” co-creator Jeff Tremaine, just so you know that the quality hasn’t been diluted at all.

But where can you watch Johnny Knoxville and the boys give themselves concussions? Read below to find out!

When Does “Jackass Forever” Come Out?

“Jackass Forever” opens domestically on February 4, 2022.

Is “Jackass Forever” in Theaters or Streaming?

“Jackass Forever” is playing exclusively in theaters, which means that you can share the shock and embarrassment of the movie with total strangers.

When “Jackass Forever” will hit streaming platforms, likely first debuting on Paramount+, is still up in the air. It’s probably going to hit the direct-to-consumer platform 45 days (or later) after its initial release, a la “A Quiet Place: Part II” last summer, although the studio has been cagey about which movies are taking that route (and when). For example, they still haven’t confirmed that the hit new “Scream” movie will be on Paramount+ soon, although that window is fast approaching. So right now, the only way to see “Jackass Forever” is in theaters.

Who Is in the “Jackass Forever” Cast?

“Jackass Forever” features the usual gluttons for punishment, including Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Preston Lacy and Dave England. Interestingly, while Bam Margera was fired from the movie (inciting a mini-kerfuffle in the press with threats of legal action), some of his scenes will still be in the final film. In addition to the main cast, there will be guest appearances from folks like Machine Gun Kelly, Tyler the Creator, Tony Hawk and Eric Andre.

Are the Other “Jackass” Movies Streaming?

Sadly, only one season of the original series is available to buy (via Apple TV). This should be a priority for Paramount+ but undoubtedly there are rights issues (probably related to music licensing) and the now-fractured relationship between Margera and the rest of the crew you’ll need to factor in.

But yes, you can stream “Jackass: The Movie,” “Jackass Number Two,” and “Jackass 3D” on Paramount+ and buy or rent it on all major VOD platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox, AMC Theaters on Demand, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft.

You can stream “Jackass 2.5” on Paramount+ and buy or rent it on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Redbox, Google Play, YouTube and Microsoft.

“Bad Grandpa,” a spin-off of the “Jackass” franchise, can be streamed on Paramount+ and rented or bought on Amazon, Vudu, Redbox, Direct TV, AMC Theaters on Demand, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and Microsoft.