How to Watch Hawkeye 2021: Is the Series Streaming?

Just in time for the holidays, the first two episodes of the “Hawkeye” series centered around Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton are set to arrive on Nov. 24. In this new series from Marvel Studios, Barton (Jeremy Renner) gets some of his own time in the spotlight, along with some newer Marvel Cinematic Universe stars. When he was a part of The Avengers, Barton — known for his deadly accurate archery — helped the team battle all kinds of enemies with his laser focused vision. He was also Natasha Romanoff’s close friend.

Where Is “Hawkeye” Streaming?

“Hawkeye” will be available to stream on Disney+ under the Marvel tab. The first two episodes will launch Wednesday Nov. 24, and the rest will be released one by one each week.

What Time Are “Hawkeye” Episodes Released?

New episodes of “Hawkeye” will be released at midnight PT. The first two episodes will drop at exactly midnight in the early morning on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Who Is Hawkeye?

Based on a Marvel comic book character, Hawkeye is an archer with very accurate aim. In the comics, he went deaf after an accident that damaged his hearing, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye can hear. An expert marksman and fighter, Hawkeye, also known as Clint Barton, works for S.H.I.E.L.D. as a special agent, later joining S.H.I.E.L.D.’s project team known as The Avengers. The archer also boasts a strong moral compass that at times leads him astray from his direct orders, and his character is a longtime friend of Black Widow.

What Is the “Hawkeye” Series About?

Marvel Studios

Post-blip, Barton returns to New York City, hoping to spend time with his family for Christmas. But plans change, and soon he finds himself reluctantly teaming up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22 year-old archer who happens to be his biggest fan, in order to combat a surprise return of a threatening force from his past. The unlikely pair attempt to dismantle a criminal conspiracy together, with Hawkeye teaching Bishop all of his secret skills along the way, so that they can share the Hawkeye mantle.

Who Else Is in the “Hawkeye” Cast?

Aside from Jeremy Renner’s reprisal of his role as Clint Barton and Hailee Steinfeld’s debut appearance in the MCU, Florence Pugh will also be joining the cast to reprise her role of Yelena Belova, sister of Natasha Romanoff in “Black Widow” (2021). Alaqua Cox — a Native American actress who is deaf — will play the mysterious character Echo whose real name is Maya Lopez. Vera Farmiga will play Kate’s mother, Eleanor Bishop. Linda Cardellini will play Laura Barton, Clint’s wife, and Ava Russo will play his daughter, Lila Barton.

What Are the Other Marvel Disney+ Shows?

Marvel Studios, the studio behind the MCU movies fans the world over love, launched its first-ever TV shows in 2021 and each of them are connected to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe. They include “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki” and the animated “Marvel’s What If…?” all of which are currently streaming on Disney+.