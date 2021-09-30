How to Watch Disney World’s New Fireworks for Free

Disney World will begin its 50th-anniversary celebrations this week with new fireworks shows.

“Harmonious” starts at Epcot on Wednesday, and Magic Kingdom’s “Disney Enchantment” debuts Thursday.

Both can be streamed free of charge on the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney World celebrates its 50th-anniversary this week at the Orlando, Florida, park.

Even if you are unable to visit the park in person, you can still take part in two main events from your home. 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, Disney will host a livestream of its new “Harmonious” fireworks show from Epcot.

The stream is free, according to Disney, and will be broadcast via the Disney Parks Blog website.

A post shared by Disney Parks (@disneyparks)

“Harmonious” has been described by Disney’s editorial content director Thomas Smith as “one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for a Disney park.”

It “pays tribute to the stories and songs that unite us all,” and makes use of “new technical magic” like pyrotechnics, moving fountains, and more.





The new “Harmonious” show will be held at Epcot.



Disney Parks







Magic Kingdom is also welcoming a new nighttime show this week, which Disney will broadcast for free via the Disney Parks Blog on Thursday.

The website will be available at 10:15 p.m. ET to watch “Disney Enchantment,” a new show that features “Disney music, enhanced lighting, and immersive projection effects” that extend from Cinderella Castle to the front of Main Street, U.S.A.





This is an art rendering that shows what the new Magic Kingdom event will look like.



Disney Parks







Fans can also expect to hear a new song titled “You Are the Magic,” according to the Disney Parks Blog, and see projections of characters and moments from “dozens of Disney and Pixar animated films.”

“Through it all, we’ll discover we only have to look within to find the power to believe and make dreams come true, because the magic was inside us all along,” Smith wrote of the show.