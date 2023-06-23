How to view the UK’s beach at night with brightly blue seas

The UK is home to a beach that has been renowned for its rare blue-green water.

In the UK it is a rare sight. Most often, this strange spectacle can be seen in warm climates like the Maldives or Mexico.

A photographer is seen on the beach in Anglesey capturing the glowing plankton

3

On the beach at Anglesey, a photographer captures the glowing plankton.Credit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com
The plankton glows when the waves crash against the shore

3

Plankton glows as the waves crash on the shoreCredit: Paul Jacobs/pictureexclusive.com

Occasionally, however, the bioluminescent plankton lights up North Wales’ waters near Penmon Point on Anglesey.

This latest display was just a few weeks ago and it wowed all those that had specifically come to watch it.

It appears that the sea is glowing blue due to the waves hitting the shore and causing a reaction among the plankton.

As oxygen reacts to liciferin, liciferase and the other molecules within organisms it produces the ripples.

It is the same when you disturb still waters and create an ethereal, blue glow.

Turn off all the lights to enjoy the best viewing experience.

Splashing water will reveal if there are any, since they’ll glow.

It is safe and fun to play with these animals.

Penmon Point is one of the places that hosts these displays between April-November, depending on the temperature.

It may take some persistence to catch the glow of these waters.

Adam Thomas, Adam Jones and Rhys Caligari went out three nights in a row looking for the natural display before they eventually were treated to a light show.

M. Jones said Daily PostThis summer on the third evening we went out, we struck lucky. I can see Penmon lighthouse from my garden and from there it’s a 40-minute drive.

“I usually set off about 11pm and stay until 1am-1.30am, or longer if there’s activity.

“This time there is plenty of plankton but as the seas are so calm, they are slower coming to the shore. Luckily there were others on the beach who were throwing stones into the sea to disturb the plankton.”

In the past, Brits have also flocked to Port Talbot in south Wales to spot the rare glowing plankton for themselves.

Pictures of the phenomenon have also been captured at Puerto Marqués beach in Acapulo, Mexico.

You can see northern lights on UK beaches if you go at the correct time.

The bioluminescent displays are more commonly seen in warmer countries

3

Bioluminescent displays tend to be more common in countries with warmer temperaturesCredit: Getty Contributor

