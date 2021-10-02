How to View The Many Saints Of Newark Online and Streaming

1999 “The Sopranos” revolutionized TV when David Chase’s New Jersey mob drama debuted on HBO. Fans and critics hailed the show as one of the greatest TV shows. It followed the life and times of Tony Soprano, played by James Gandolfini. Fans remained loyal to the show for six seasons. “The Sopranos” through Tony’s panic attacks, the coming and going of numerous characters and endless platters of “gabagool.”

Tony Soprano returns to town nearly 14 years later than the last episode. This time, he is film-recorded. Regular hosts “Sopranos” director Alan Taylor, “The Many Saints of Newark”It is a prequel series to the original series. The teenage Tony is played by Michael Gandolfini (son of James Gandolfini).

With anticipation building around the film’s release, many may be wondering how to catch a viewing. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is The Many Saints of Newark Streaming?

“The Many Saints of Newark”The film will stream on HBO Max for 31 consecutive days starting Friday, October 1. The film will only be available with HBO Max’s ad-free plan, which costs $14.99 per month.

Is The Many Saints of Newark in Movie Theaters?

If you want to see the film in theatres, “The Many Saints of Newark”It will be released on HBO Max the same day in theaters. See the trailer Click here.

What Is The Many Saints of Newark About?

In 1967, “The Many Saints of Newark”Explore the backstories behind many “Sopranos”Tony Soprano is one of the mainstays. Tony’s relationships with his mentor Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), mother Livia (Vera Farmiga) and uncle Junior (Corey Stoll) are explored, informing the person he will eventually become. There is danger in the air when a group rival mobsters rebel against DiMeo’s crime family. Racial violence threatens the city. Michael Gandolfini steps into his late father’s shoes as the teenage Tony Soprano. Michael Imperioli returns to his original role as Christopher Moltisanti, a hotheaded gangster. Ray Liotta and Billy Magnussen, Jon Bernthal and Michela di Rossi, as well as Leslie Odom Jr., support a cast that includes old and new characters.

Where is The Sopranos Streaming From?

All 86 episodes “The Sopranos”They are available for streaming via HBO Max or HBO On Demand.

When Does The Many Saints of Newark Leave HBO Max?

“The Many Saints of Newark”The film will be streamed on HBO Max only for 31 days. The streaming service will cease to offer the film Oct. 31 and it will only be available in movie theatres.